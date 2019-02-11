Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eastender and Craig Newitt win the Hobart Cup.
Eastender and Craig Newitt win the Hobart Cup.
Horses

Eastender earns crack at Ramsden

by LEO SCHLINK
11th Feb 2019 10:28 AM

Tasmanian stayer Eastender is likely to be given a shot at the $400,000 Andrew Ramsden Stakes at Flemington in May after his stunning victory in Sunday's Hobart Cup.

Ridden superbly by Craig Newitt, Eastender cut the ­corner after racing in last place to snatch the lead and held off the Patrick Payne-trained Lamborghini and another local, Appmat, in the Group 3 feature over 2400m.

Raced by Star Thoroughbred's Denise Martin, Eastender is trained by Barry Campbell.

The upgraded Ramsden Stakes now carries ballot-free entry to the Melbourne Cup after the race conditions were changed.

The race has been shortened from 3200m to 2800m and restricted to three, four and five-year-olds.

Eastender, who has won his past three starts, is five.

Golden Authority, trained at Stawell by Dane Smith, won yesterday's 2000m Colac Gold Cup after a masterly ride from Fred Kersley.

Originally owned by Gerry Ryan and trained by Matt ­Cumani, Golden Authority ($9.50) downed Fontein Lad ($9) and Zebrinz ($3.60).

More Stories

Show More
eastender (race horse) flemington flemington racecourse hobart cup horses
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Is there anything I can do, or do I have to let him die?

    premium_icon Is there anything I can do, or do I have to let him die?

    Your Story Rocky resident observes the plight of a mysterious young man living rough on our streets

    The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    premium_icon The behind the scenes story of CQ's air rescue heroes

    News Meet the team from the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

    'I was born into a life with a monster as a father'

    premium_icon 'I was born into a life with a monster as a father'

    Crime To the outside world, she belonged to a normal family

    ‘Mother of all disasters’: Fears for struggling towns

    premium_icon ‘Mother of all disasters’: Fears for struggling towns

    News Cattle industry bracing for little to no income