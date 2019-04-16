Easter fuel rip-off starts early on the Sunshine Coast

PRICE RISE: Petrol prices around the Sunshine Coast are on the rise ahead of Easter.

PRICE RISE: Petrol prices around the Sunshine Coast are on the rise ahead of Easter. Trevor Veale

PETROL prices have sky-rocketed throughout the Coast in the lead up to the Easter weekend.

RACQ Head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael said the price hike has progressively moved to the Sunshine Coast after it hit Brisbane earlier this week.

"The Sunshine Coast fuel price cycle usually lags a few days behind Brisbane and the Gold Coast and we are seeing the Sunshine Coast moving in to the expensive phase of the cycle," she said.

"The average price for fuel on the Sunshine Coast is 138.7cpl but 49 per cent of service stations have hiked to 159.9cpl and more are expected to follow soon."

Prices rose overnight from an average of 140cpl on Monday to 152.4 today.

Drivers can still catch a bargain at some independent service stations around Bli Bli and Caloundra, who are keeping prices at a competitive low compared to bigger companies such as 7-Eleven, Caltex and BP.

Ms Michael said consumers were turning to fuel comparison apps and websites to find the cheapest deal as retailers were forced to report price changes within 30 minutes under a State Government trial.

She said drivers should take the time to shop around rather than filling up out of convenience.

"There is still cheap fuel available as 23 per cent have retained a lower price of 140cpl or less," she said.

"Drivers should use their apps like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to locate the cheapest deal in their area and reward those servos keeping the price down."

Around 95 per cent of Queensland retailers were reporting up-to-date fuel prices straight to the hands of drivers.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesperson said the free data would allow consumers to find the best deals, especially over the Easter weekend.

"Savvy motorists on the Sunshine Coast could save up to 23cpl by using the apps and websites, saving them almost $11 on a 50 litre tank just by shopping around," they said.

"...the Queensland Government is pleased with community feedback that motorists are using the apps and websites to shop around and get the best price."

Ms Michael said drivers can expect prices to stay at a high over the weekend before they start to drop next week.

FIND THE BEST PRICE

ULP 91 cost today

Caloundra: 137.9

Mooloolaba: 159.9

Bli Bli: 136.7

Nambour: 139.9

Coolum Beach: 159.5

Noosa Heads: 139.9