Easter storms expected across CQ region

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast storms and showers for Central Queensland over Easter.

Central Queenslanders could be in for a slightly wet Easter weekend with showers and storms expected across the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vikash Prasad said a weather system was developing over the Central Coast which would bring wet weather over the weekend.

“We’ll see increasing moisture with isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms developing from [Saturday] over the Central Highlands and coastal regions as well,” he said.

“[Friday] afternoon we’re not looking at a great deal of activity but there’s increased shower activity on the coast and this will continue to build tomorrow and Sunday.”

Mr Prasad said rainfall and wind would be mostly confined to the Capricornia district, however Saturday afternoon showers and storms would extend inland to parts of the Central Highlands.

The trough is expected to deepen off the coast on Sunday, bringing strong on-shore winds and some rainfall.

“It’s going to slide to the south east on Monday. It will still be around the Capricorn and Wide Bay districts with weather clearing across the region on Tuesday,” Mr Prasad said.

Despite the possible rain, locals and visitors can expect pleasant temperatures on the weekend, with a top of 27 degrees celsius in Rockhampton and Gladstone on Saturday and a top of 30 degrees in Emerald, dropping to 27 on Sunday.