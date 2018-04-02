Easter wet to continue throughout the week

APRIL RAIN: Rainfall levels predicted for the region leading into Friday.

AS EX-TROPICAL cyclone Iris moves closer to the Queensland coast, areas of Central Queensland are being drenched with rainfall.

Over the Easter long weekend, Byfield received 103mm of rain with heavy falls flooding Waterpark Ck crossing and putting the road underwater.

"Byfield had 14mm on Good Friday, then 49mm on Saturday," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist, Adam Blazak said.

"And picked up another 40mm on Sunday to Monday morning.

"Over the coming day, I'd encourage people to keep an eye on the Bureau warnings and the forecast.

"There is some uncertainty with this tracking and its movement and development over the coming days."

Despite Byfield's downpour, Mr Blazak said Rockhampton avoided much of Iris' wrath.

Rockhampton received "underneath 10mm" over the weekend, with "around 3mm until 9am this morning and 1.6mm on Good Friday".

"Rocky missed out a bit," Mr Blazak said.

Mr Blazak, said most of the heavy rainfall associated with the cyclone will be "north of Rockhampton and north of Sarina at this stage".

However, the area will not entirely miss out, with the Easter long weekend's wet weather expected to carry on until Friday.

"We can expect shower activity around the Capricorn Coast... around 10-20mm," Mr Blazak said.

"There will be scattered showers across the Capricorn area through the week with some pretty strong onshore winds bringing shower activity to most of the Queensland coast.

"The Capricorn Coast will just have strong winds and increased showers at this stage.

"On Wednesday and Thursday there's a 50 per cent chance of seeing at least 15mm with shower activity increasing, however those numbers could fluctuate."

Mr Blazak urged people to remain vigilant about the "fresh winds across the coast" and to avoid recreational boating.

"The strong wind warning at this stage is expected to continue until Wednesday," he said.

There are also a number of flood warnings for coastal catchments between Cairns and Rockhampton.

However, the Fitzroy and Mackenzie rivers are in no immediate danger of flooding at this stage, with their capacity well "below minor flood levels".

"There's plenty of room there for them to soak up a bit more rain," Mr Blazak said.