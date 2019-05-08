Eastwood gunning for national glory after state title loss

PODIUM: Jo Fry took third , Pat Eastwood took second and Pete Turner took first in the over-50s SUP.

LOCAL surfing and stand-up paddleboard champion Pat Eastwood has just returned from the Queensland SUP titles where he relinquished his over-50s title but still walked away with a healthy second place.

The competition was held on the NSW border at Duranbah Beach, or D'bar as it is affectionately known.

Mr Eastwood said the waves were pumping pretty much all day and it was worth entering the event to surf four heats at the usually crowded beach.

"I love D'bar and to have it to yourself is just amazing,” Mr Eastwood said.

"Being the only goofy footed (right foot forward) surfer in the final, I opted to surf the left-hand breaking waves while the other finalists rode the longer right-hander.

"While the left was more fun to surf with its hollow walls, it didn't have the length of ride of the rights and so didn't have the scoring opportunities.

"I managed some pretty nice manoeuvres that felt good but I had trouble linking numerous moves together as the waves were very down-the-line barrelly.

"I was stoked to get second as only the first two competitors make the Queensland team to compete in the nationals on Philip Island in Victoria in November.”

Mr Eastwood said title winner Pete Turner of the Sunshine Coast was ecstatic and had always been a good competitor and rival.

"During his presentation speech he said words to the effect that he had been trying to knock me off my perch for the last six years and had told me earlier I had a target on me,” he said.

"It was good to see that competitiveness doesn't slow down as we age. I was genuinely happy for him as I had won the event the last five years, but Pete better beware because I'm hungry again for next year.

"My fellow councillors have noted my love of food at the many functions we attend, but that will have to become a thing of the past as I prepare for the nationals as I would love to win back the Aussie title I took out a couple of years ago.”