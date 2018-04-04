Eastwood sworn in to Council

Julie and Pat Eastwood at Livingstone Council Chambers for the swearing in.

Julie and Pat Eastwood at Livingstone Council Chambers for the swearing in. Trish Bowman

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council's newest councillor, Pat Eastwood was sworn in at a ceremony in the Council Chambers last Thursday after a gruelling by-election that went right to the end.

Mr Eastwood narrowly won the single seat at Council by just 102 votes at the final count, having secured 3634 votes in total.

Alana Murray came a close second on 3532 votes but missed out on a place at Council on this occasion.

Rhodes Watson finished third in the count.

At the ceremony Mr Eastwood said he is happy to have secured the position and will do his best to represent the community in his new role.

With the Livingstone polls now declared, Livingstone Shire Council welcomed the successful candidate.

Pat Eastwood is well known in the Capricorn Coast community as the owner and operator of Capricorn Coast Learn 2 Surf for the past 12 years, as well as School Chaplain at Yeppoon State High School for the last 17 years.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said he was sure that Mr Eastwood will make a positive contribution as he joins the current team of elected members.

"Council welcomes and congratulates Mr Eastwood as he takes his place to help build on the excellent foundation that Council has already put in place over the past four years in re-establishing Livingstone Shire,” Mayor Ludwig said.

"This an exciting time for Livingstone Shire and with significant community infrastructure projects taking shape across our region, along with dynamic community support and forward works programs, the future is looking bright for our Shire.

"Council will be focussed on assisting Mr Eastwood to come fully up to speed with key strategic priorities and all aspects of the general running of Council as quickly as possible.”

Mayor Ludwig said he is already in talks with Chief Executive Officer Chris Murdoch about changing the current portfolio status to best suit the array of skills that Council now has at the table.