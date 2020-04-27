Easy way to bust those breaching COVID-19 rules

READY: Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski is urging members of the public to not become complacent.

READY: Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski is urging members of the public to not become complacent.

A SPATE of complaints has forced Queensland Police to revisit methods available to the public when reporting breaches of COVID-19 restrictions.

It comes after QPS today announced the launch of its new online platform where formal complaints can be logged through either a computer or smart phone.

It is hoped the Policelink reporting form will curb members of the public flouting the federal health directions.

State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said police would take follow-up action promptly when complaints were received through the online form.

“The vast majority of Queenslanders recognise the importance of following the public health directions and doing the right thing to keep everyone safe,” he said.

Mr Gollschewsk continued to say that while this was an unprecedent time the entire state’s response to the measures had overall been very positive.

“We will continue to educate and show compassion when dealing with the public, however, we can take enforcement action if necessary, to ensure we are limiting the spread of the virus.”

To date, QPS had received lots of public information, he said, adding officers would continue to work with closely the community to keep everyone safe.

“We encourage members of the public to use the online form to report any blatant breach of the Chief Health Officer’s public health directions.”

He urged residents not to become complacent, adding the key to easing restrictions would come from those following the measures put in place.

To date, QPS has issued more than 1400 infringement notices for breaches of the public health orders.

The online form can be found at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting under the COVID-19 breach tab.