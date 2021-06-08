Easy way to train like Chris Hemsworth

As shooting wraps on the latest Thor movie, megastar Chris Hemsworth releases his weightlifting program with longtime personal trainer Luke Zocchi.

The God of Thunder is known for smashing things but Chris Hemsworth nearly broke the internet last week as fresh images of his bulging biceps on the Thor set flooded social media.

Personal trainer Luke Zocchi is the man behind Hemsworth's transformation and exclusively shares the secrets of the actor's bulging bod via a new Centr Power app, a specific muscle-building, weightlifting series endorsed by the Hollywood actor.

And as Thor: Love and Thunder wraps at Fox Studios, Zocchi - Hemsworth's childhood friend long before fame found him - says that being part of the superstar's squad isn't all about the squats. Here's his guide to focused fitness.

Chris Hemsworth nearly broke the internet last week as fresh images of his bulging biceps on the Thor set flooded social media. Picture: @chrishemsworth/Instagram

BUILT TO LAST

Zocchi has been living the gypsy life with Hemsworth for the past decade, taking care of Hemsworth's training needs for every role in the past 14 or so films.

"The harder part of my job is probably three, four months prior to actually doing these films," Zocchi says. "That's when Chris (and I) start a little training camp and really ramp up the training, the food. He's almost peak when we start a film … then it's more for me about maintaining that level."

For mere mortals, Zocchi is just as adamant about the benefits of muscle building.

"As we get older, strength training is so important for our whole muscle and bone density," he says. "It's so good to be functionally strong as well. Even running, having an aspect of strength training in your legs … will help you. It plays a big role with life and other sports and different goals you want to achieve."

MUSCLE UP

If setting your sights on achieving a superhero's physique sounds a little ambitious, Centr Power's muscle-building program is set across three levels.

"The advanced level is almost based on the training I do with Chris and the progression down from that would be the intermediate level," Zocchi says.

"The beginner program is designed for someone who's newbie to the gym, hasn't really done strength training before. They can come in, sign up for that program, learn the fundamentals and progress their way through the program into intermediate. Once their skill set gets better, over 10 weeks they could even progress into advanced."

Personal trainer Luke Zocchi first met Chris Hemsworth in primary school and they still enjoy winding each other up.

HOLISTIC HERO

Zocchi says is not just about building bulk, it takes an overall health and fitness approach.

"That's not just the training, it's nutrition - we really are trying to cover all areas of health," he says. "You look at Chris Hemsworth and go, 'Okay, you're a big muscly guy, this app must be completely designed around guys who want to get muscly' - but it's a really holistic approach to health and fitness.

"Even though this is a muscle building program, we've got pilates in there, yoga, meditation and mindfulness. (Hemsworth) kind of envisaged it as an encyclopaedia for health and fitness.

"You can put in your goals of what you want to do - if you just want to maintain, if you want to lose weight - and it just rejigs all the dietary supplements you need and puts you on the right path to eating the right nutrition to support your goals."

BABYSITTER WITH BRAWN

Asked to describe a day in the life of Hemsworth's personal trainer, Zocchi laughs.

"This morning I was up on set and his wife was here doing a costume fitting, so I was actually wrangling two young Hemsworth kids as a babysitter for two hours!"

Chris Hemsworth being put through his paces by personal trainer and childhood chum Luke Zocchi. Picture: Centr/supplied.

TOP TIPS FOR TRAINING

Zocchi encourages anyone wanting to improve their health and fitness to just make a start and says joining something with others has multiple benefits.

Commitment

"You're held accountable and that will take out all the guesswork for you. Don't over-think it, get doing something. Doing something is better than nothing."

Results

"You get sent a planner every day that … kind of marks out your meals for the day, gives you some guided meditation, some recovery stuff, but I really think a big thing with motivation comes down to seeing results, and we've had really good results."

Community

"People are sharing stuff and they talk about certain workouts and what they found hard. There's a whole good little community-based vibe about this app and I think that helps with motivation as well."

Originally published as Easy way to train like Chris Hemsworth