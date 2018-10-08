Menu
EC was a faceless doll featured in the show Lift Off.
‘That doll gave a lot of people nightmares’

8th Oct 2018 12:09 PM

IF YOU grew up in the '90s there's a fair chance you were terrified of the faceless doll known as EC on the TV show Lift Off. But one of the lead actors from the program simply can't understand why.

Luke Carroll played Paul on the show and he recently told ABC Throwback that he doesn't know why everyone was so scared of EC.

"I think that doll gave a lot of people nightmares," he said.

 

Terrifying.
"EC was a very interesting character. EC represented 'Every Child' so if you wanted EC in your imagination to have brown eyes or brown hair, it could be anything that you wanted it to be. Looking back on it, it was very, very clever. They were way ahead of their time.

"A lot of kids watching it who I met as adults were terrified of her and I really don't understand that," he said, laughing.

 

 

Unlike the majority of kids watching at home, Carroll told the ABC the other young actors on the show were all obsessed with the creepy doll.

"I loved EC," he said.

"I used to always look forward to rocking up to set. It was always a competition to see who was going to get EC for that scene because we all loved EC so much."

Lift Off ran from 1992 to 1995 and revolved around the daily adventures of six kids who lived in an apartment block.

 

 

As well as EC, the show also had talking backpacks, a magical lift and a group of lizards who spied on the human characters.

"It didn't seem weird at the time," Carroll said. "We lived within the world and we made it our own as well."

If you're brave enough, you can take a walk down memory lane and watch the whole ABC Throwback clip below.

