Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides
E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides
Health

E-cigarettes may contain poo, pesticides

16th Jan 2019 9:10 AM

POO, pesticides and nicotine are being inhaled by smokers of nicotine-free electronic cigarettes, a study published in the Medical Journal of Australia has found.

 

A study has found that people who smoke or ‘vape’ e-cigarettes could be inhaling poo, pesticides and nicotine.
A study has found that people who smoke or ‘vape’ e-cigarettes could be inhaling poo, pesticides and nicotine.


Researchers have analysed the liquid in e-cigarettes sold online and over-the-counter as nicotine-free and found 60 per cent contained the stimulant.

All held traces of a toxic chemical called 2-chlorophenol which is commonly used in insecticides and disinfectants.

Head researcher Alexander Larcombe said he was surprised to find the toxin as it can irritate the skin and airways.

e cigarettes editors picks nicotine poo pesticides

Top Stories

    LAST RESORT: Club to go under the hammer next month

    premium_icon LAST RESORT: Club to go under the hammer next month

    Property Walk in, walk out basis, all equipment and facilities included with the sale

    Drunk driver walked on bridge roadway, abused motorists

    premium_icon Drunk driver walked on bridge roadway, abused motorists

    Crime Police told him to get off the road but he continued walking

    Key details revealed for GKI's energy and water future

    premium_icon Key details revealed for GKI's energy and water future

    Politics The latest newsletter answers questions regarding the renewables use

    Groups calls for volunteers to band together for environment

    premium_icon Groups calls for volunteers to band together for environment

    Community 'We are an easygoing group who share a passion'

    • 16th Jan 2019 9:00 AM