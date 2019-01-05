Eco-warrior secures agreement to turn park into green belt

Photo taken after council was urged to make the western, barren end of the park more closely resemble the lush plantings on the eastern side

IN this week's Fox Files, find out how one journalist is making a difference to create a greener future in Rockhampton.

ONE of our journalists is feeling like a mini eco-warrior, having secured Councillor Drew Wickerson's agreement to turn Kerr Park (corner of Denham and Quarry St) into a suburban green belt.

In a remarkably fast turnaround, her request to plan more habitat trees on site - to support black cockatoos who lost a lot of bunya pines during Cyclone Marcia - was answered on Facebook.

Cr Wickerson said he would make Kerr Park "a site for major community tree planting” during National Tree Day in July with parks staff to develop a suitable planting plan in the meantime.

He has also proposed to provide shade structures over the play equipment.

Our journalist is now taking orders for other Rocky changes.

The Chase

THIS week on popular Channel Seven television program, The Chase, a contestant revealed he wanted to win enough money to take his family to Rockhampton.

Special milestone

CAPRICORN Enterprise Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mary Carroll will turn 50 today and plans to spend her special milestone by kicking her heels up.

Mary Carroll, CEO of Capricorn Enterprise. Kerry Kerr

On behalf of the team at The Morning Bulletin, I would like to wish Mary many happy returns on this special occasion.

Turning Japanese

IT HAS been announced on the Pilbeam Theatre's Facebook page, an exciting addition to the line-up of events scheduled at the venue this year.

The Yamato Drummers of Japan are coming to Rockhampton to showcase their production of Jhonetsu: Passion.

The Yamato Drummers of Japan are coming to Rockhampton to showcase their production of Jhonetsu: Passion. Contributed

You can expect "heart-thumping rhythm, thunderous sounds and explosive beats” when they appear at the Pilbeam Theatre on July 30.

Budgie breeder

COMPASSIONATE Gracemere woman Jennifer Duff takes great care of her budgies.

And as of January 2, Mrs Duff had paired 20 couples of budgies for the past three days.

Gracemere woman, Jennifer Duff has paired 20 couples of budgies over the past few days. Contributed

She hoped to breed plenty more this year.

Last year, Mrs Duff bred 57 budgies.

Zoo's new friend

There is a new friend at the zoo.

Bruce the wombat has joined the crew but he is just a bit shy.

The wombat glass enclosure is blacked out with a sign that says "I am new...I'm not used to lots of noise so to help me settle in...please stay as quiet as possible.”

Once he is settled in, we will get to see him.

Can't wait to meet you, Bruce.

200kg donation

CAPRICORN fruit supplies shared the love this Christmas.

The Yeppoon business donated 200kg of fruit and vegetables to charity Helping for Heaven for Christmas.

Well done guys.

Nailed It...again

For every set of Christmas nails done at Nailed it Beauty Parlour, a percentage went to women's support charity, Share The Dignity.

Brodie, Tegan and the girls donated a total of $231.

Nice work girls and customers.

BBQ masterclass

Stay tuned, all of you barbecue chefs out there can learn some tricks of the trade.

Rocky business MY Q4U is organising a BBQ competition masterclass which is to be held next month.