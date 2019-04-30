Economic certainty will decide how this local votes

TOUGH TIMES: Rockhampton architect Russell Girle shares his key election deciders ahead of the Federal Election on May 18.

ECONOMIC certainty is Russell Girle's top priority at the ballot box.

It's one of the main reasons he's publicly thrown his support behind Adani's Carmichael coal mine.

Having lived in Rockhampton and worked as an architect since 1978, Mr Girle has seen plenty of highs and lows in the local economy.

So when it comes to choosing who to vote for, he looks for the candidate and party that prioritises economic stability nationally and in Central Queensland.

Mr Girle, 66, said he had spoken to plenty of business owners locally who were still doing it tough, especially in the construction and retail sectors.

"I don't know of anyone with a business who isn't really struggling,” he said.

Mr Girle said he has some environmental concerns, but believes we need a better transition plan to move away from fossil fuels and supports Adani's project.

However, Mr Girle was critical of all politicians making promises simply to gain votes without fully considering the future impacts.

"All parties are overcommitting and that's a worry for our future,” he said.

"I don't think overcommitment is something we can afford.”

While Mr Girle believes politicians should be focused on the common good of the nation, he admits there is also a personal concern for him in this election.

Mr Girle is nearing retirement and said he was concerned about Labor's proposed changes to franking credits - an issue dubbed the retiree tax.

Having previously run his own business, Mr Girle has a self-managed superannuation fund and is worried tax changes could leave his fund unable to support his retirement.

"People at my stage have planned to retire and then at the last minute the government talks about changing these rules and people who've figured out how they want to retire and what they want to do can't,” he said.

"They've shifted the goal posts. We've all got to be a bit adaptive but I think it's a pretty unfair arrangement.”

Although he doesn't have grand plans for retirement, Mr Girle said he would like to spend time with his family, including two grandchildren.

Two of his children, Kirsten and Emma, teach locally while Alice is an opera singer in Sydney and Dale is a manager in Townsville.

Mr Girle said the government should consider putting up GST to 12 per cent rather than continuing to impose "punitive taxes” on the public.