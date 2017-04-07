Economics professor: 'A levee bank stacks up'

PROMINENT economics professor John Rolfe says while costly, studies showed the benefits of a South Rockhampton levee bank make it worthwhile.

"From an economic perspective that's really good, it's usually tough to prove something is worthwhile,” Prof Rolfe said.

"Disaster management costs are rising over time. It's more professional now with larger scale enterprise.

"The average cost of disaster management is $2 million a flood.

"Then there's the negative publicity - it sounds like we're out of action and having that happen every two years is not good for us a major regional business area.”

CQUniversity conducted a sub-study for Rockhampton Regional Council in 2014, that considered a range of economic issues.

"There are real benefits around property values and a lot of scope for public buildings in areas that would otherwise flood,” he said.

"You can build a levee to make it a walkway and bikeway, so there's also opportunities for increased recreation and urban renewal.”