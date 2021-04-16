ECQ moves to wind up Costigan’s failed NQ First party

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has moved to wind up former Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan's North Queensland First party.

The move came after NQ First failed to secure a single seat at last year's state election, with Mr Costigan losing his own seat to LNP's Amanda Camm.

Mr Costigan founded the party after he was dumped from the LNP in 2019.

An ECQ notice gave electors until Monday to outline why the party should not be deregistered.

"The cancellation of registration is being proposed as the ECQ is satisfied on reasonable grounds that North Queensland First is not a Queensland parliamentary party and does not have at least 500 members who are electors," it said.

The party's NQ First website was still active as at Friday.

Mr Costigan, who told the Daily Mercury he was no longer the leader of the party, said the action was "inevitable".

"If you're not in parliament and you don't have 500 members - everyone knew the consequences," he said.

The outspoken media commentator said he had been taking it easy since his defeat at last year's election.

"I've just been relaxing with family and friends and travelling - and watching the world go 'round," Mr Costigan said.

Former Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan with former NQ First candidates Jason Borg, Carolyn Moriarty and Clynton Hawks on the Strand. Picture: Evan Morgan

The former Whitsunday MP earlier this week launched a stinging attack on the LNP's Queensland executive, accusing them of double standards for dismissing him, but allowing federal MP Andrew Laming to remain in the party until the next federal election.

"I was sent to the firing squad within days with no fair hearing," Mr Costigan said.

"After 10 years of slogging for the ungrateful grubs in the southeast Liberal Party - I was their most successful MP north of Bundaberg - they put a spear through me.

"It's about the LNP having one rule for someone and another for another person."