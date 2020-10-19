ECQ responds to election signage ‘discrimination’ claim

ELECTORAL Commission Queensland has been accused of “discrimination” after an MP was banned from displaying election signage at Mackay early voting centres.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew said he was blocked from using his signage at the centres in Mackay, Rockhampton and Gracemere because they were not designated as “primary” booths for the electorate of Mirani.

“This is precisely the kind of discrimination we expect to see from city-centric major parties and a bureaucracy that never sets foot outside of Brisbane,” Mr Andrew said.

The Mirani electorate stretches from Mackay to Mount Morgan, south of Rockhampton.

Mr Andrew said the majority of people who vote early do so in the regional centres of Mackay and Rockhampton.

“Last election, more than two-thirds of the electorate’s early votes were cast in either Mackay or Rockhampton,” he said.

“Less than one-third were cast in the electorate itself and that’s the nature of regional and rural areas.

“For people living at Marlborough, for instance, the nearest early voting centre is 145km away at Mount Morgan and to get there, they would have to drive right past the booth in Rockhampton and then past another one at Gracemere before driving up the range to Mount Morgan.”

An ECQ spokeswoman said The Electoral Act was amended during 2020 to introduce restrictions on the display of signage at polling places for elections.

All complaints made to the ECQ are confidential.

ECQ staff will request the removal of any signage that does not comply with the regulations. ECQ staff are authorised to remove signage that does not comply and significant penalties for noncompliance also apply.

