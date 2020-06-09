Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELL-DESERVED: SES senior local controller Eddie Cowie has been awarded an Australian Emergency Services Medal in the Queen’s Birthday 2020 Honours List. Picture: Allan Reinikka.
WELL-DESERVED: SES senior local controller Eddie Cowie has been awarded an Australian Emergency Services Medal in the Queen’s Birthday 2020 Honours List. Picture: Allan Reinikka.
News

Eddie Cowie honoured for lengthy service with SES

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
9th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EDDIE Cowie has devoted more than 33 years of his life to the State Emergency Service.

He has come a long way in the volunteer emergency service organisation since he first set foot inside its Yeppoon headquarters as an eager 16-year-old schoolboy in 1986.

As the now senior local controller, he has organised the response to cyclones, storms and floods and supported local fire response.

He has been a bringer of hope and a witness to heartbreak.

The SES, he says, has allowed him to be “an ordinary person sometimes doing extraordinary things”.

That selfless service has seen Mr Cowie awarded an Australian Emergency Services Medal in the Queen’s Birthday 2020 Honours List.

“I feel very privileged,” he said of the recognition.

“I wasn’t expecting something like this to come my way but others obviously thought me worthy so I was very much surprised but very much honoured at the same time.

“I look at this individual award being forged from a ‘team of many’, and I share it with those who stand beside me and wear the uniform.

Eddie Cowie has been with the State Emergency Service since he was 16 and has played a key role in managing the response to a number of natural disasters in the region. Picture: File
Eddie Cowie has been with the State Emergency Service since he was 16 and has played a key role in managing the response to a number of natural disasters in the region. Picture: File

“As they say, there’s no ‘I’ in team. I’m a tooth in a cog and without those other volunteers around me, I could never do what I do individually.”

Mr Cowie said while the role could at times be challenging and confronting, it was always satisfying knowing the SES had helped make a difference in the community.

The 49 year old’s experience and leadership has proven vital in countless natural disasters.

He provided support for the evacuation of Gracemere during the bushfires in 2018 and the operational response to Tropical Cyclones Larry (2006), Yasi (2011), Oswald (2013), Marcia (2015) and Debbie (2017).

Mr Cowie’s contribution goes beyond his service in the recognisable orange uniform.

He is a key advocate for supporting the advancement of volunteers within Queensland and Australia.

He has also created the concept of community-based resilience with ’Our Community Collective’ by engaging several groups who come together, particularly in times of disasters, to enhance community preparedness and response.

Mr Cowie said the SES had provided the perfect vehicle for his lifelong desire to help his community.

His incredibly supportive family and proactive employers such as the Rockhampton Regional Council and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also ingredients in the “recipe mix” for success.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to get $11,000 grant to protect your home from cyclones

        premium_icon How to get $11,000 grant to protect your home from cyclones

        News Lower home insurance premiums are another bonus for eligible CQ homeowners.

        • 9th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
        Crash blocks highway through Rockhampton

        premium_icon Crash blocks highway through Rockhampton

        News Emergency services worked quickly to restore the flow of traffic after the road was...

        • 9th Jun 2020 2:11 PM
        Motorcyclist clocked doing 93km/hr down residential street

        premium_icon Motorcyclist clocked doing 93km/hr down residential street

        News Police are searching for the rider after they were clocked speeding in...

        • 9th Jun 2020 2:05 PM
        Emergency crews rush to two vehicle smash on busy road

        premium_icon Emergency crews rush to two vehicle smash on busy road

        News Police, fire and ambulance crews are on scene