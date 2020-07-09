That's awkward! Eddie shuns legend in live freeze out

Eddie McGuire and footy legend Jonathan Brown have struggled through an incredibly awkward live TV incident filled with painful silence.

TV personality Eddie McGuire and footy legend Jonathan Brown have struggled through an awkward silence on live TV on Thursday night.

McGuire and Brown are regular panellists on Fox Footy's Thursday night pre-match coverage and amicably discussed all the big issues in the build-up to the showdown between the Cats and Lions in Sydney.

However, McGuire's week from hell hit another bump in the road when he and Brown were forced to re-visit critical comments the Brisbane Lions legend made about McGuire on Monday night.

Brown told Fox Footy's On The Couch that McGuire's high profile and repeated outspoken controversies were "hurting" Collingwood as the club has stumbled from one damaging media storm to the next in recent weeks.

"I think you've got to ask yourself always: Am I helping or hurting the footy club?" Brown told On The Couch.

"At the moment, the coach Nathan Buckley is having to defend the footy club, having to defend Eddie's comments. Last week he (McGuire) didn't need to say he was "proud" of Steele Sidebottom. All he needed to say was 'he's had a clean record for 12 years'.

"At the moment, Eddie is hurting the Collingwood footy club, because if you're going to win a premiership - and they're a genuine chance of winning - you don't want any choppy waters around.

"I've been involved in these campaigns and it can quickly tip over. You need to keep them as smooth as possible and administrators, especially, need to stay as much as they can out of the football side of things - as much as the challenge is for Eddie with the media situation."

McGuire, Collingwood's long-serving club president, snarled back at Brown on Channel 9's Footy Classified by taking a shot at Brown for previous criticism he had thrown at the Pies.

"Jonathan Brown once said we trained 'appallingly' as we walked past the Holden Centre and looked over the fence… He didn't realise it was captain's run and a non-compulsory (session)," he said.

"Jonathan Brown has zero understanding of what happens in the Collingwood Football Club. Now I do."

Both commentators' comments were replayed on Friday night with Brown and McGuire sitting at the same desk just a few feet away from each other.

When the live coverage cut back to the studio, both Brown and McGuire neglected to respond filling the live broadcast with painful silence.

After several seconds of silence, Brown eventually ended the freeze-out by suggesting McGuire had missed his cue to continue with the rest of the segment.

Fox Footy colleague Cam Mooney was also sitting at the desk and must have been squirming at the coldness of the silence.

As reported by foxsports.com.au, the pair showed remarkable ease in putting aside their momentary awkwardness and were able to smoothly move on to discussing the key match-ups in the Lions-Cats game.

Jonathan Brown: Where are we going with this Ed?

Eddie McGuire: When was that? Monday night was it? Everyone's had their say.

Cameron Mooney: Are we done and dusted?

EM: He's entitled to have his opinion, I have no doubt about that and I know it comes from a good place with Jonathan Brown. I don't agree with it, I'd counter that Browny last year walked past Collingwood and said they weren't training well and it was a non-training day. My point is not being a smart aleck, but to say people know what is happening inside a club… I know what is happening inside my club and I know the response it has been and I stand by my blokes all the time. That doesn't mean he can't have an opinion and he could be right too.

JB: I don't profess to know what is going on, I'm just talking from my observations and my point of view of having been through premiership runs or unsuccessful premiership runs and just how important we try and keep it smooth. Indisputable about what you have done for the Collingwood Football Club. By no means, saying you shouldn't be the president of Collingwood, we're not saying that. In my opinion, what I see at the time.

EM: You're an opinion that I listen to, others I don't.

