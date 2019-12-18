Edenbrook resident takes sense of community to new level

Edenbrook resident Noeleen Horan is collecting non-perishable items for those less fortunate this Christmas.

THE true sense of community has essentially become a way of life for residents at Edenbrook.

Edenbrook's own Noeleen Horan is taking this to a new level, challenging fellow residents to fill as many baskets as possible for those less fortunate this festive season.

Noeleen will deliver the filled baskets to The Food Bank on Friday December 20, which will then be distributed to families who are doing it a little tough this Christmas, and to bring a little cheer, during what can be an expensive and stressful time of the year.

Edenbrook project director Melissa Hytch wholeheartedly supports Noeleen's efforts to bring some joy to those who in need. "Noeleen's passion and energy, not just at Edenbrook, but for the broader community is inspiring," Ms Hytch said.

"She (Noeleen) intends to nominate in the next local election as a candidate for the Division 7 councillor; a role I believe will allow her to further demonstrate her dedication to truly make a difference."

"This initiative demonstrates Noeleen's drive and determination to ensure the community are valued and I would like to thank everyone who has already dropped off baskets of food and essentials, which are sure to alleviate some stress and put a smile on many faces in our community this Christmas.

"Anyone can participate, we welcome any donations of non-perishable items."

If you would like to support the challenge, donations of non-perishable items can be dropped off at the Edenbrook office at 16 Edenbrook Drive prior to Friday December 20.