EDITORIAL: We are women, hear us roar loudly

"YOU can do whatever you want to do, as long as you put your mind to it."

This was the one comment given to me by a friend's mother, who was also a barrister with her own law firm, when I was growing up.

It comes back to me after a week of stories written by The Morning Bulletin staff about International Women's Day. The official IWD was Thursday, but due to its growing recognition, the celebrations are now lasting a week, with many events held across the region throughout the week.

All the women who were asked to be guest speakers at celebratory events did exactly what that comment suggests: they put their minds to achieving something and, with determination and persistence, they achieved their goals.

Bronwyn Fenech, who was the guest speaker at the CQUniversity IWD breakfast, set her mind to creating a business catering to the internet business world, helping those who didn't have any idea about marketing their business online to get the right profiles in the right online spaces.

Dannielle Weston, a Hastings Deering employee who jumped ship from bank telling to undertake a diesel fitter apprenticeship while being a single mother, last week won the annual Resources Awards for Women conducted by the Queensland Resources Council and Women in Mining and Resources Queensland.

When The Bully interviewed her back in January 2017 after she spoke with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten about her job, she said she had always wanted to be a diesel fitter.

Personally, I keep resetting my goals. First it was a Bachelor of Journalism, which I completed in 2003. Now I'm working on a Psychology degree with the goal to go on and do a masters and eventually own my own business.

But goals don't just need to be about career or education. They can include travel, family and other bucket list items.

Just remember, the world is our oyster and we can reach our goals if we are determined and persistent, even when a few curve balls are thrown at us.