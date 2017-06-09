EDITORIAL: Where are the big CQ projects Mr Pitt?

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt's third budget will set the scene for the upcoming election. Pic Mark Calleja

TREASUER Curtis Pitt has reason to be pleased with ABS economic growth figures for the March quarter showing Queensland's domestic economy grew for the fifth straight quarter. The run comes after eight consecutive quarters of contraction.

"The ABS figures show State Final Demand grew by 0.4 per cent in the March quarter on a trend basis to be 1.8 per cent higher over the year - above the national average of 1.7 per cent,” Mr Pitt said.

"Our growth as a state has been largely driven by our strong export performance, which is why our economic plan has focussed so much on boosting our domestic economic performance.”

Unfortunately this hasn't flowed into too many CQ's cash registers, yet.

Most businesses here are just treading water after several challenging years in the wake of the resource downturn. So it's heartening to hear Mr Pitt spruiking a jobs focused budget next week to deliver "more inclusive growth” across the state. But I do feel some disquiet when he talks up the Powering Queensland Plan.

Projects include $150m to develop strategic transmission infrastructure in North and North-West Qld to support a clean energy hub and up to 4600 jobs and a $100m equity injection into SunWater and reinvestment of dividends to deliver improvement works to the Burdekin Falls Dam, support 250 jobs and invest $100m to help fund a 50 megawatt hydro-electric power station at the dam and create 200 jobs during construction and generate enough electricity to power 30000 homes.

Where are the CQ projects?