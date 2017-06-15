EDITORIAL: Yeppoon overdose is a wake-up call for all

HOW did nine teenagers aged between 14 and 18 end up in hospital after allegedly taking a cocktail of prescription drugs at a Yeppoon party?

We know if police hadn't been called to a traffic accident that led them to the party, some of the children would have died.

This incident also happened on a Monday night.

That's during a school week and most of these kids are of school age.

So how did these young kids end up in such a dangerous and unsupervised situation?

While this was an extreme incident and off the scales of anything we have seen at that age for this area, it provides a frightening picture of the potential for tragedy among our vulnerable children.

The challenge facing the government and the various agencies working in child safety and education fields is to identify at risk kids before they end up dead on a Monday night on stranger's front lawn at 14-years of age.

Somewhere along the line, someone failed these kids.

While authorities will say this is a one off for the area, it is in fact a warning of the challenges ahead.

The budget boost in child safety officers is welcome, and will help, but it's the ground-breaking Every Child Central Queensland program that may have the long-term answers to reverse the current trend of increasing numbers of dysfunctional children falling into juvenile crime.

Paramount to its chances of success is increased school funding and resources to ensure no child falls through the education cracks.

Berserker Street School is achieving amazing success in this area.