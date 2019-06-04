Editor's Letter: Aaron Payne Cup brings exciting new offer

Rockhampton Grammar School's fullback Jacob Spark was jumping for joy after his team scored a thrilling extra-time win over St Brendan's in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League open grand final on Saturday.

Rugby league fans get excited - and not solely because we're in week one of State of Origin.

Yes, we have a mountain of online and in-print coverage underway for the first Maroons-Blues clash in Brisbane tomorrow.

But I'm just as excited by a fantastic piece of innovation in online media that we're unveiling later today.

For the first time, we will be live-streaming to our subscribers the best schoolboy rugby league in the state. And it features our teams from St Brendan's College Yeppoon, Rockhampton Grammar School and The Cathedral College Rockhampton.

Johnathan Thurston, Cam Smith, Greg Inglis.... the big names of recent Maroon history all started in either the Aaron Payne Cup (Far North Queensland) or the Allan Langer Cup (South East Queensland). And we have the rights to bring live action into the homes of our subscribers from today.

The first games will be livestreamed on Tuesday in the Aaron Payne Cup when St Patrick's College Mackay play Ignatius Park College (Ignatius, Townsville, noon), and Rockhampton Grammar School take on The Cathedral College (Browne Park, Rockhampton, 6.30pm).

You read that right, you, as a subscriber, will get to watch those games free this afternoon.

Buying sports rights is something new for us, but it felt right to support grassroots league around the time of Origin.

And it positions your favourite Queensland read as one of the great innovators of online media.

We have professional film crews at the games, and I know you'll be impressed with the quality -of both the players and the camera work. The games will be obvious at the top of the site, or high in the Sports section.

And the other good thing? Just like Wednesday, a Queensland side is guaranteed to win.

Meanwhile, I hope you have noticed some subtle changes designed to make your experience better when reading our articles.

We recently changed how articles display for you on desktop and mobile.

The rationale is that as a subscriber, you deserve a better experience. Based on reader feedback, subscribers now get less adverts around (and in) their stories, and we've gone for a pared back look that has more white space and displays the hero material (stories, photos and video) better.

It's the first step in changes you'll see this year to help the site load quicker, and make subscribers really receive a Premium offering.

As usual, I'd love any feedback on this and anything else you've noticed.

Frazer.Pearce@capnews.com.au

Frazer Pearce

Editor

The Morning Bulletin