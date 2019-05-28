Editor’s view: Ryan’s rule gives families a voice

RYAN'S Rule was introduced six years ago and has been triggered in more than 3500 instances. Although the spike in the past year is cause for concern, the system is allowing a well-informed public to exercise its rights without fear from authorities or the bureaucracy.

The flow of blood in veins and arteries can cause serious complications, which without necessary interventions, can lead to cardiac arrest.

It is almost impossible to imagine the anguish and anxiety for parents when they have a child born with this cruel and awful burden.

That's why the Mahon family, whose young daughter Matilda entered the world carrying the outwardly unseen handicap of Vein of Galen, turned to Ryan's Rule when they became alarmed about the treatment they were watching.

Ryan's Rule, which gives patients, their families or carers the right to automatic intervention if a worsening or failure to improve is seen in the health of an individual, was introduced six years ago and has been triggered in more than 3500 instances.

Jane Mahon felt that Matilda was encountering delays in getting necessary medical transport to Melbourne where the cutting-edge treatment needed was available.

Within 48 hours of pulling the trigger on Ryan's Rule, young Matilda was on a careflight aircraft and headed for Victoria.

Ryan Saunders, 2, died in Rockhampton in 2007 from an undiagnosed streptococcal infection.

What happened with Matilda Mahon emphasises that invoking Ryan's Rule does not necessarily reflect on the care being given in any particular instance.

As Jane Mahon said, Matilda was receiving "fantastic" care, but concern about just how quickly things were being progressed was solved by asking for a direct role in the handling of the young girl's hospital treatment.

Before Ryan's Rule, there was no certain pathway to express concerns, let alone have something done in response to any concerns anyone might have.

Now a concern raised can be followed by an automatic right to speak with someone further up the chain of command and, if no satisfaction is found, there's a hotline that will prompt intervention from the Health Department.

The fact there have been 3500 invocations of Ryan's Rule since it has been on the books does not necessarily mean the system is not working - although the spike of more than 1000 instances of this measure being triggered last year suggests a need for review - but rather that a well-informed public is exercising its rights without fear from authorities or the bureaucracy.

This is the system working well. It's also a sharply defined illustration of how systems can be better designed so that those who find themselves in hospital and health care can rest assured there are ways to ensure possible problems will not just be looked at, but an assured review is mandated.

One of the key players in making sure Ryan's Rule works as it was conceived and designed - Health Consumers Queensland - agrees there is a good chance this high rate of usage for the mechanism reflects an increased awareness of its availability and the ability to secure independent review.

This has been a Queensland success story. We should celebrate that fact and make sure it continues to do the job identified in the wake of the tragic death of Ryan Saunders, who died in 2007 from an undiagnosed streptococcal infection.