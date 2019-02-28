Killer husband finally reveals his secret

The family of Queensland woman Patricia Riggs, who was killed by her husband almost two decades ago, is one step closer to finding her remains.

Edmund Riggs was found guilty on February 13 of the manslaughter of his wife at Redcliffe in 2001.

He is due to be sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court on March 18.

After 18 years of lying about Patricia's fate, a sentencing review on Wednesday heard Riggs had finally told authorities where to look for the rest of his wife's remains.

Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller QC told AAP the information had been passed on to police.

Police were unable to confirm if a search has been conducted or any remains located.

Riggs' admission comes after Patricia's brother Mark Knowles begged him to let the family give her a proper burial.

"He's got one thing he can do for the family now," Mr Knowles said after the verdict.

"Give us the rest of her remains so we can bury her with dignity. Where is she? Only he knows the answers. If he's got any ounce of dignity, he'll let us know."

The jury accepted Riggs's testimony that Patricia died after he pushed her in reaction to her spitting on him on September 30, 2001.

She fell back and hit her head on the bed, sparking his panicked cover-up efforts including burying her in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Caboolture in the dead of the night.

The next day when her children asked for her, he claimed he didn't know where she was, later telling friends and family she had run off.

Years later, Riggs dug up her remains and reburied her at the family home, where her partial skeletal remains were found in 2016 by a new owner.

Riggs remains in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.