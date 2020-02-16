Education Minister congratulates state’s brightest students

EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace congratulated the state’s brightest young minds from the class of 2019 at the Queensland Certificate of Education Achievement Awards on Saturday.

Ms Grace presented the top award of Outstanding Academic Achiever to former Rockhampton Grammar School student James Vandeleur, who received a certificate, trophy, and $5000.

The Rockhampton Grammar School's James Vandeleur.

“James’ remarkable Year 12 results placed him ahead of more than 37,700 of his peers,” Ms Grace said.

“He achieved to the highest standards in eight school subjects, the Queensland Core Skills Test, pursued enrichment studies in music and drama, and received an ATAR of 99.95.

“James hopes to become a research scientist in the field of space exploration.

“He’ll take the next step towards that goal by studying for a Bachelor of Advanced Science at The University of Queensland.”

Ms Grace said the awards highlighted the strength of senior schooling in Queensland.

“The award winners attended 27 different State, Catholic and Independent schools from all over Queensland,” she said.

“All our students rightfully have opportunities to succeed no matter where they live or go to school.”

The 2019 graduating cohort were the final group of students to receive OPs.

From this year, a new tertiary entrance system is in place, with the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) replacing the Overall Position (OP) as the standard pathway to tertiary study.