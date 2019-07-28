Eels star granted immediate release

Parramatta have agreed to release back Bevan French from the remainder of his NRL contract so he can join English Super League club Wigan.

French, 23, requested a release after being unable to establish himself in Brad Arthur's first choice line-up.

He is now awaiting approval from the NRL on Monday to rubberstamp his move to the UK.

Bevan French has been stuck in reserve grade. Picture: Parramatta Eels

Wigan Warriors coach, Adrian Lam said: "Bevan is an entertainer, a natural footballer who I have admired for some time.

"He will get people up from their seat and add even more attacking threat and flair to our game.

"We're putting together a strong Wigan squad for 2020 with the announcements of our recent signings together with re-signing of some of our brightest young players.

"The squad is in great health."

French signed with the Eels in 2013 and made his NRL debut three years later.

He scored 35 tries in 47 first grade appearances but has not been required for the Eels backline this season.

Bevan French (right) has left the Eels. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"I feel honoured and very excited to have been afforded the opportunity to play for such a great club as Wigan," French said.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenge and moving forward I am confident that I can contribute to the future success of Wigan in Super League in the next couple of seasons."