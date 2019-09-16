Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dylan Brown wasn’t charged for his tackle on Anthony Milford.
Dylan Brown wasn’t charged for his tackle on Anthony Milford.
Rugby League

Eels young gun’s relief, Broncos forward cops two charges

by John Dean
16th Sep 2019 1:56 PM

Parramatta playmaker Dylan Brown will be free to play against Melbourne in the Saturday's semi final after he was cleared of a crusher tackle on Anthony Milford.

Brown was put on report for the tackle on the Brisbane playmaker in Sunday's elimination final at Bankwest Stadium after Milford reeled out clutching his neck.

Replays showed Milford was caught in an awkward position, but the match review committee deemed it not worthy of a charge.

Stream NRL Finals on KAYO SPORTS. Live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Meanwhile, Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue will miss his next game - likely for Tonga - after he copped two charges out of his side's heavy loss.

The 24-year-old was hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge for hitting Eels star Mitchell Moses midair, which carries a one match-ban because he has 40 carry-over points from a previous offence.

He was also slapped with a $1350 fine for a grade one careless high tackle on Blake Ferguson late in the game.

More Stories

Show More
dylan brown joe ofahengaue melbourne storm nrl nrl finals parramatta eels
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Hammered: The inside story of the collapse of JM Kelly

    premium_icon Hammered: The inside story of the collapse of JM Kelly

    Business A good tradie retires with a new Landcruiser and an old cattle dog; very few swap the ute for a private jet, then see their empire crash and burn.

    Man in court after body found in house fire

    premium_icon Man in court after body found in house fire

    Crime A man has faced court accused of murder and arson

    UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fire danger remains high for Central Queensland

    News Bushfires under control but region stays on notice as conditions expected to worsen...

    Skate park scuffle ends with teen in hospital

    premium_icon Skate park scuffle ends with teen in hospital

    News Paramedics and police were called to the scene after the fight broke out amongst a...