Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A public meeting will be held on Saturday to determine if a caving club will be formed once again in the region.
A public meeting will be held on Saturday to determine if a caving club will be formed once again in the region. Nathan White Images
Environment

Efforts to develop a caving club in Central Queensland

Leighton Smith
by
27th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE public are invited to attend a meeting to explore the development of a caving club in Central Queensland to be held at The Caves Community Hall, Buch's Square at The Caves from 5pm today.

Fifty-two years ago on July 27, 1967 a public meeting was held to discuss the formation of a formal group of persons with a common interest in speleology or caving.

As a result of this meeting the Central Queensland Speleological Society was formed and was instrumental in the protection of the caves, flora and fauna on Mount Etna while increasing the scientific understanding of these rare and special natural wonders.

Since this was achieved, the old club has ceased to operate.

However, the adventure and science of the caves lives on and another generation, as well as those still of active mind and young of heart, continue to find fulfilment in the activity of speleology.

Within Australia a national caving body, the Australian Speleological Society (ASF) is an environmental organisation with the primary objective of protecting the cave and karst environment of Australia.

The ASF is the national body that represents the interests of 24 caving clubs, with more than 800 members throughout Australia and represents Australia on the International Union of Speleology.

The closest ASF affiliated club is the Chillagoe Caving Club, located some 1200km to the north, which is the only other club located in Queensland.

This leaves a void for those with an interest who can meet locally with fellow like-minded people to further grow their knowledge and skills while providing an opportunity to pass this knowledge on to other people.

Through discussions with other people and organisations there appears to be significant interest in the establishment of a formal group or club with a common speleological theme.

Please confirm those attending by contacting Dwayne Kersey on 0419 647 186 or email dwayne.kersey@saiglobal.com.

If you are unable to attend you may submit a letter to be read out at the meeting or if you would like a record of the meeting, please advise.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NAME AND SHAME: VBs at mechanics in morning

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: VBs at mechanics in morning

    Crime DRINK and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week:

    What's on: Catch one of 2019's hottest shows this weekend

    premium_icon What's on: Catch one of 2019's hottest shows this weekend

    News Find out the hottest events across the region

    Anglo growth project to increase mining workforce up to 600

    premium_icon Anglo growth project to increase mining workforce up to 600

    News Anglo American announces $US226 million development

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport Handlebar Heroes Speedway Bike Spectacular headlines the action