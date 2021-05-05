Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
‘High School Musical’ star turned Hollywood heart-throb Zac Efron has officially broken up with Los Angeles and made the move Down Under.
‘High School Musical’ star turned Hollywood heart-throb Zac Efron has officially broken up with Los Angeles and made the move Down Under.
Celebrity

Efron makes Aussie move complete

by Brendan Casey
9th Jun 2021 5:35 PM

'High School Musical' star turned Hollywood heart-throb Zac Efron has officially broken up with Los Angeles and made the move Down Under officially.

The 33-year old, who relocated to Byron Bay in New South Wales during the COVID-19 pandemic, just offloaded his longtime LA home for $6.85 million (US$5.3m), less than the $7.6 million (US$5.9m) price he wanted when originally listing the place last December, the Post reports.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio drops $9m on Modern Family star's house

Efron slashes price on mansion after Byron Bay purchase

Madonna buys The Weeknd's lavish Californian house for $25m

Cate Blanchett's old home sells for bizarre loss

Efron has finally sold his longtime LA home. Picture: Realtor.com
Efron has finally sold his longtime LA home. Picture: Realtor.com

The property's listing noted that the Los Feliz home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and the 510sq m layout features a living area, dining room and a chef's kitchen that adjoins a family room.

In addition, the home offers a master suite and spa-like bathroom on the main level, plus three additional bedrooms with bathrooms downstairs, along with a separate one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse.

The kitchen. Picture: Realtor.com
The kitchen. Picture: Realtor.com

Amenities include a gym, media room, game room, wine room and security cameras while the outdoor space features view decks with room for outdoor dining and sunbaking.

MORE: Rihanna's big $13m neighbour power move

Kardashian family spends $47m to build a compound on Britney's old home

Inside In-N-Out burger billionaire's mansion comes with ballroom and golf course

Late last year while the actor was filming his new movie 'Gold' it was widely reported Efron had acquired a huge piece of land near Byron Bay.

The LA home’s gaming area. Picture: Realtor.com
The LA home’s gaming area. Picture: Realtor.com

Title record reports confirm that Efron 33-year-old actor paid $2 million for a massive 128ha property in the Glengarrie area of the Tweed Valley, about an hour's drive north of Byron Bay and a approximately 30 minutes from Gold Coast.

The property has been described as a private retreat that comes with its own rainforest, creeks, waterfalls and numerous bushwalking trails.

Zac Efron has fallen for Australia. Source: Instagram
Zac Efron has fallen for Australia. Source: Instagram

The in-demand actor has numourous film projects coming up that are scheduled to shoot in Australia, including a remake of the 1987 film "Three Men and a Baby".

Initially it had been thought that Efron and his Aussie girlfriend Vanessa Valladares were planning to build a romantic getaway on their new property, but they have since split.

His Byron home comes with many sprawling hills and even a waterfall. Picture: realestate.com.au
His Byron home comes with many sprawling hills and even a waterfall. Picture: realestate.com.au

MORE: Nicole Kidman leads celebrities moving to this NSW region

Jennifer Hawkins controversial mansion gets approval

Inside Karl Stefanovic's waterfront mansion

 

 

Originally published as Efron makes Aussie move complete

Zac Efron’s home is officially Australia now. Picture: Instagram
Zac Efron’s home is officially Australia now. Picture: Instagram
Inside the home Efron just sold. Picture: Realtor.com
Inside the home Efron just sold. Picture: Realtor.com
Lounge by the fire. Picture: Realtor.com
Lounge by the fire. Picture: Realtor.com
How about that view. Picture: Realtor.com
How about that view. Picture: Realtor.com
Zac Efron shares his visit to Mona on Instagram.
Zac Efron shares his visit to Mona on Instagram.
Picture: Realtor.com
Picture: Realtor.com
Even the bedroom has a fireplace. Picture: Realtor.com
Even the bedroom has a fireplace. Picture: Realtor.com
Take a dip with a view. Picture: Realtor.com
Take a dip with a view. Picture: Realtor.com
Zac Efron now owns all this Byron Bay land. Picture: realestate.com.au
Zac Efron now owns all this Byron Bay land. Picture: realestate.com.au
The view from his new Byron Bay property. Picture: realestate.com.au
The view from his new Byron Bay property. Picture: realestate.com.au
celebrity zac efron

Just In

    Aussies wanted by the FBI

    Aussies wanted by the FBI
    • 9th Jun 2021 5:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic Rockhampton hotel, distillery sells for a steal

        Premium Content Iconic Rockhampton hotel, distillery sells for a steal

        Business The property has been vacant for the past year and was sold with the attached six-unit motel and freehold rum distillery.

        Almost 500k petition for Tamil girl battling sepsis

        Premium Content Almost 500k petition for Tamil girl battling sepsis

        News Almost half a million people have signed a petition for a seriously ill...

        MP and daughter involved in crash

        Premium Content MP and daughter involved in crash

        News Central Queensland MP involved in crash

        Fishy waters used for drug trafficker’s haul

        Premium Content Fishy waters used for drug trafficker’s haul

        Crime A young father busted with five marijuana plants had been trafficking illegal drugs...