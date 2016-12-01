36°
News

Egg-cooking on bitumen weather heads to CQ

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 1st Dec 2016 8:20 AM
Weather forecast map for four-days for Central and Central West Queensland
Weather forecast map for four-days for Central and Central West Queensland Bureau of Meteorology

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CENTRAL Queenslanders need to get prepared for another weekend heat wave with fire and heat stroke warnings issued by emergency services.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton is set to reach 36 today and the thermostat is set to get higher as the weekend rolls in.

RELATED: 

Firefighters prepared for bushfires during this week's heatwave

Need for updating of heatwave warning systems to save lives　

Slip, slop, slap even more important than ever during heatwave

Preparing for a heat wave

Coping during prolonged heat

The forecast for the next seven days for the Beef Capital will see a top of 37 on Friday and Monday, 38 on Saturday and Sunday as well as Tuesday and 35 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Gladstone is expected to reach 32 today and tomorrow, 31 on Saturday and Sunday, 30 on Monday, and 31 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And it's going even hotter out west.

Blackwater's seven day forecast includes a top of 38 today, 41 tomorrow, 42 on Saturday, 39 on Wednesday and 41 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Emerald's forecast is very similar to Blackwater's with a top of 38 today, 41 tomorrow, 42 on Saturday and Sunday, 41 on Monday and Tuesday and 39 on Wednesday.

It is expected to get slighter hotter in Longreach with a top of 41 today, 42 tomorrow, 43 Saturday, Sunday and Monday; 42 on Tuesday and 40 on Wednesday.

Check the forecast for other Queensland towns during this heatwave here: HEATWAVE: Fears of tragedy as Qld, NSW to hit 42°C

 

Firefighters prepared for bushfires during this week's heatwave

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is preparing for more bushfires over the coming days with a heatwave forecast to impact much of Queensland.

"The heatwave is expected to bring temperatures up to 10 degrees above average in some areas this week, which is expected to generate very high to severe fire danger," Minister for Emergency Services Mark Ryan said.

"Queenslanders can be rest assured that our Emergency Services personnel are prepared.

"Extra crews are on standby in areas of high risk and firefighters have been spent many months preparing for the summer bushfire season."

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Assistant Commissioner Tom Dawson said QFES was well prepared for the predicted severe fire danger ratings (FDR).

"We've seen consistent bushfire activity since August but the forecast heatwave and dry conditions will be the worst we've experienced this season," Mr Dawson said.

"Extreme temperatures will cause bushfire conditions to skyrocket, and we can expect to see a severe or very high FDR over much of the state from tomorrow through to Tuesday.

"Firefighters on the ground have been briefed, know what to expect and are well prepared to respond if a bushfire threatens."

Mr Dawson said a bushfire in these conditions would quickly become intense, uncontrollable and fast moving and residents were urged to report all bushfire activity immediately.

"Any bushfire in these conditions has the potential to gain intensity very quickly and move rapidly, making it extremely difficult to contain," Mr Dawson said.

"An uncontrollable fire is also unpredictable, and we are relying on the community to assist us in our efforts and help notify us of any bushfire activity.

"We need residents to report any bushfire to Triple Zero (000) immediately, as the sooner we can get crews on the ground, the quicker we can contain the fire."

Mr Dawson said residents needed to stay up to date with warnings and ensure their families were prepared if a bushfire threatened their property.

"The best way for residents to remain informed of bushfire activity in their area is by staying up to date with bushfire warnings, it may well save your life," Mr Dawson said.

"If you haven't already, take some time to create and practice your Bushfire Survival Plan making sure your family's prepared should a bushfire threaten your home.

"Residents need to take extreme care this weekend and caution should be taken when using power tools or heavy machinery and never throw a cigarette butt from your car, the smallest spark could start a fire."

Residents can stay informed of fires in their area by visiting the RFS website, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) social media pages or tuning in to local radio.　

Visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au to keep updated on fire danger ratings and information on bushfire preparation.

Need for updating of heatwave warning systems to save lives　

Updating warning systems for heatwaves could save hundreds of lives in Australia and help emergency services better prepare for what are Australia's deadliest extreme weather events.

Lead Scientist at research company Risk Frontiers, Dr Thomas Loridan says the public underestimates the dangers associated with extreme temperatures despite more than a century of data showing how deadly they are.

"The 2009 heatwave that hit Victoria and South Australia killed 432 people, or two and a half times the number of people killed in the Black Saturday bushfires that followed," Dr Loridan said.

"With the exception of pandemics, heatwaves have been responsible for more deaths than all other natural disasters put together."

Building on the work by the Bureau of Meteorology, Risk Frontiers has created five heat severity categories that account for both high temperature spikes and prolonged duration of extreme heat conditions, and then modelled the expected number of deaths.

"For example, the death toll from a category five heatwave is expected to be at least three deaths for every 100,000 people exposed," Dr Loridan said.

In Melbourne this equates to at least 120 heat related deaths.

Dr Liz Hanna of the Climate and Health Alliance says adopting such a warning system could save many lives as heatwaves become hotter, last longer and occur more often under climate change.

Dr Hanna says it's a common misconception that only the elderly is at risk of heat illnesses.

"There's an upper limit to what temperatures humans can tolerate and as heat rises, illness increases and productivity drops away," Dr Hanna said.

Heatwaves are also something our emergency services need to be increasingly prepared for. The CSIRO and BoM State of the Climate 2016 report found, "the duration, frequency and intensity of extreme heat events have increased across large parts of Australia."

Victorian paramedic Ward Young sees the immediate effect of heat stress.

"People with chronic medical conditions become critically ill as heat pushes people beyond their capacity to cope," Mr Young said.

"People need to know how to prepare and how to deal with the extended and more severe heat waves we are experiencing."

Slip, slop, slap even more important than ever during heatwave

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said the official launch of summer in Queensland came with a dire warning for the state's health.

"It's crucial for Queenslanders to heed the dangers of scorching temperatures, and take sun protective measures when out and about during this heatwave," Ms Clift said.

"Where possible, people should avoid sun exposure - especially when the UV Index is three or above, from about 7:30am during summer in Queensland.　

"We recommend Queenslanders abide by all five sun protective recommendations - Slip on protective clothing, Slop on minimum SPF30 broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen, Slap on a broad-brimmed hat, Seek shade and Slide on wrap-around sunnies when out and about.　

"Sunscreen or a good hat alone isn't enough - we need to make the effort to do all we can to protect ourselves in hot weather, to reduce our skin cancer risk.

"We're proud to officially launch summer today with Wet'n'Wild, and encourage all Queenslanders to prioritise sun protection to reduce the risk of skin cancer this summer."

Cancer Council Queensland is also warning older Queenslanders and those affected by chronic disease to take extra care in the soaring temperatures.　

"Keep yourself and your family cool - stay in air-conditioning, drink as much water as possible and schedule outdoor activities later in the day, when the UV Index falls below three," Ms Clift said.　

"Be aware of heat-related illness and heat stroke - warning signs may include muscle cramps and weakness, dizziness and a headache, nausea or fainting.　

"Mild to moderate dehydration can also be an issue. We encourage all Queenslanders to look out for the health of friends and family around them during this time."

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.

Preparing for a heat wave

  • Check air-conditioning at your home has been serviced and is working effectively.
  • Ensure you have an enough food, water, medicines and toiletries to avoid going out in the heat.
  • Store foods and medicines at a safe temperature. Read our food safety information to find out more.
  • Consider your options if the heat wave causes a loss of electricity or disrupts public transport.
  • Ensure you have a torch, fully charged mobile phone or a telephone that will work without electricity, a battery operated radio and sufficient batteries.
  • Find ways to make your home cooler-such as installing awnings, shade cloths or external blinds on the sides of the house facing the sun.
  • Dark metal shutters and dark curtains may absorb heat and make the room warmer and should be avoided. The use of pale curtains or reflective materials is better.

Coping during prolonged heat

  • Keep hydrated by drinking water regularly during the day. This generally means drinking two to three litres of water a day, depending on heat, humidity and your physical activity.
  • If your doctor normally restricts your fluid intake, check how much to drink during hot weather. Drinking too much water can also be dangerous, so monitor the colour of your urine. It is recommended that your water consumption should ensure that your urine is light yellow.
  • Avoid drinking drinks with high levels of sugar, caffeine and alcohol and very cold drinks.
  • Eat smaller cool meals, such as salads. Do not take additional salt tablets unless prescribed by a doctor.
  • Keep yourself cool. Use wet towels or scarves, put your feet in cool water or take cool (not cold) showers. Stay indoors in cool or air-conditioned facilities-either at home or at local shopping centres, libraries and cinemas.
  • Close curtains and blinds, and open windows (if there is a cool breeze blowing) to reduce heat entering your home.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. If you can't avoid outdoor activities don't go out in the hottest part of the day, stay in the shade, drink plenty of water and wear a hat and light coloured, loose fitting clothing. Ensure infants and children do too.
  • Do not leave children, adults or animals in parked vehicles, even for a short period of time.
  • Keep in touch with sick or frail friends, neighbours and relatives to ensure that they are coping with the heat wave conditions.
  • Watch or listen to news reports for information about the heat event or heat wave.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bureau of meteorology heatwave summer weather

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Tragedy for truckie, refugee on Rockhampton road

Tragedy for truckie, refugee on Rockhampton road

Though there was no "criminal intent", this one driver's mistake on the road had tragic results for many.

Marlborough pilot's friends set up Go Fund Me page

UNKNOWN: Marlborough's Andy Jenkinson was severely injured in a helicopter crash in Far North Queensland on November 18. Doctors are yet to determine the extent of his injuries.

Extent of injuries still unknown as pilot has been in coma

Egg-cooking on bitumen weather heads to CQ

Weather forecast map for four-days for Central and Central West Queensland

Temperatures to reach up to 43 degrees in CQ and CW QLD

Myths and facts about Quay St flood risk

Boats tied up near the Morning Bulletin, Quay St. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK030111flood-a21

Concerns about the new roadway being washed away in a flood.

Local Partners

Environmental project carries out regeneration work

This should provide protection for the plants as the logs help build up the sand to increase the resilience of the dunes and protect the fragile environment.

Marlborough pilot's friends set up Go Fund Me page

UNKNOWN: Marlborough's Andy Jenkinson was severely injured in a helicopter crash in Far North Queensland on November 18. Doctors are yet to determine the extent of his injuries.

Extent of injuries still unknown as pilot has been in coma

What's coming up around the region

Frank Constable, 5

Plan ahead for December!

48 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

SPEED DEMON: The McCosker Speedway is on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

THEY are the world's most powerful and emerging supermodels, dressed in a combination of lace-thin underwear and enormously complicated wings and jewels.

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Live stream 250 radio stations via one App

In an Australian first, the radio industry today launched RadioApp, a new mobile app that allows consumers to live stream 250 Australian radio stations on the go.

Free app allows people to tune in to Australian radio from anywhere

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Amazing 5 Bed Brick Family Home On 977m2 In Frenchville - $499,900 Neg

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $499,900 Neg

What wonderful tranquility, privacy and cool comfortable living as well as stunning city and panoramic views. Perfectly positioned in a quiet, elevated, cul de...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

Stunning Home 252m2 Under Roof in Forest Park

47 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Just listed and under $500,000 this huge home will be snapped up quickly at this price. Located in the Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens this beautiful 4 bedroom...

The Perfect Large Family Home With a Pool and 3 Bay Shed

361 French Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This neat as a pin large 4 bedroom family home is located in the Frenchville school catchment zone and has all your family could need. The home is fully fenced and...

Fabulous Lowset Brick/Amazing Views/ Walk To St Anthonys School - $329,000

406 Feez Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

What a fantastic Property - offering a brilliant elevated location with stunning city and panoramic views, 760m2 block, superb lowset brick home and easy care...

Granny Flat and 2 Story Brick Beachside Home

784 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 6 3 2 $529,000

Suitable for separate extended family living or use downstairs as a Granny Flat/Parents Retreat Etc. this home has the lot and can never be built-out with the...

Stunning 360m2 Under Roof, Brick Home/Views/Shed/1.5 Acres-$575,000

137 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $575,000

This is Sensational Acreage Living at its very Finest. Brilliantly positioned on 5995m2, at the crest of a beautiful elevated location, offering breathtaking...

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $285,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

Lowset Brick - Walk to Mount Archer School

13 O'Shanesy, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Have you been searching for a lowset brick home on the Northside? This lovely 3 bedroom home is located only a short walk from the Mount Archer Primary School.

3 Bedroom Plus Office and Sparkling Pool

28 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $359,000

If you have been looking for a home for all of the family to enjoy close to major shopping, private and public schools and Rockhampton's air-port this home is a...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Luxury Rocky property goes under the hammer

1 Scully St, Frenchville.

Multiple bidders expected at auction

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

REVEALED: What's in store for the Savoy Hotel?

The old Savoy Hotel on William St will be acutioned this weekend.

Local businessman snaps up prime property

Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

Auction sales a sign of confidence in the region

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!