Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

by Stephen Drill
24th Sep 2020 5:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

French police cordoned off the Eiffel Tower following a bomb threat.

The famous landmark was evacuated on Wednesday night Australian time.

 

 

Police taped off the area following the threat, which was received about midday local time via an anonymous phone call.

Sirens could be heard near the tower, which had reopened recently after being closed for three months because of coronavirus lockdowns.

 

 

Tourism restrictions have meant there were far fewer people than usual at the attraction and panic was avoided.

French journalist Amaury Bucco said on Twitter: "Perimeter of Eiffel Tower cordoned off, police operation in progress.

 

"A man shouted Allahu Akbar and threatened to detonate a device."

Traffic was diverted around the tower while investigations continued.

Several hours later, the iconic tourist attraction reopened after no evidence of a bomb was found on-site.

The landmark was shut as police tried to find the bomb, with tourists cleared from the area for several hundred metres.

However, it was reopened when police were able to dismiss the threat as a hoax.

A tour guide told Reuters: "It was an orderly evacuation, there was no panic."

 

 

Originally published as Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

More Stories

bomb threat editors picks eiffel tower terror

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 rules for transport industry softened

        Premium Content COVID-19 rules for transport industry softened

        Business Rocky’s Own Transport owner Bryan Smith said the new rules improved the situation for his business and employees.

        Motel proposes to convert conference room into four units

        Premium Content Motel proposes to convert conference room into four units

        Business There would be no changes to the access or parking at the site

        CQUniversity and businesses network for economic recovery

        Premium Content CQUniversity and businesses network for economic recovery

        Business The university’s Reset and Recovery with Impact project will establish business...

        FULL LIST: Every winner at the 2020 Queensland Mining Awards

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every winner at the 2020 Queensland Mining Awards

        Business Mining contractor of the year goes to a Mackay firm for investing in innovation.