Eight bouts at Fitzroy Martial Arts first Fight Night

Brandt Cogill will not be inside the ring tonight, instead taking on the role as event promoter for the Fitzroy Fight Night.

Sixteen fighters will step into the cage for the eight bouts on the card - four boxing, two kickboxing and two mixed martial arts.

Event promoter Brandt Cogill is excited about what the event will serve up, with quality match-ups across the board.

It is the first fight night staged by Fitzroy Martial Arts and it has already proven a big hit, selling out by lunchtime yesterday.

Its success will likely mean FMA will hold more events next year.

Cogill said the majority of tonight's fighters were locals, with several Mackay competitors also in the mix.

"We were keen to give our guys the chance to compete without having to travel,” Cogill said.

"It's all about providing more competition locally, getting some more fights for our guys and guys from other gyms around town as well.

"It is good for the community of martial artists in the area.”

Two FMA members will line up for their first fights tonight - boxer Callum Sloan and mixed martial artist Trent Minor - and Cogill is expecting a strong showing from them both.

Sloan was doing some heavy weight training when he first joined FMA. A revised training schedule has seen him shed close to 20kg and he will fight in the 71kg division tonight.

Minor has been training at FMA for about 10 months and has quickly developed the raft of skills required for success in MMA.

"I have high hopes that they'll both do well,” Cogill said.

"Whether they win or not doesn't matter; it's the first fight for both of them and this weekend's all about getting a taste of competition and looking at ways to improve.”

The fight night starts at 7pm.

TONIGHT'S PROGRAM