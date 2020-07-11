Menu
Eight Coronas in, and he gets behind the wheel

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
11th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
AN apprentice cabinetmaker’s maths failed him when he thought he could drive after drinking “eight or nine” Coronas over a four-hour period.

What it did equal for Andrew Michael Arnold was a trip to Yeppoon Magistrates Court.

It was there on Thursday the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Arnold’s 0.92 reading came after police intercepted him on Yeppoon’s James Street on April 11.

The court heard that it was Arnold’s first offence of this nature.

Representing himself in court, Arnold told Magistrate Jeff Clarke that he had “just stuffed up” on the day in question.

Mr Clarke described Arnold’s decision to drive as “a terrible lack of judgement”.

Arnold was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for four months.

