Eight crews battle large fire on Cap Coast

At least eight fire crews are continuing to battle a grass fire on the Capricorn Coast which has been burning since January 14.

In an update on Wednesday, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed multiple crews remained at the scene of the fire at Farnborough.

QFES said the fire was burning between Fishing Creek Road and Kelly’s Landing Road and smoke may continue to impact nearby residents in Maryvale, Woodbury and Byfield.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.