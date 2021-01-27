Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton fire truck. QFES, firefighting, fire truck generic.
Rockhampton fire truck. QFES, firefighting, fire truck generic.
News

Eight crews battle large fire on Cap Coast

Melanie Plane
27th Jan 2021 2:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

At least eight fire crews are continuing to battle a grass fire on the Capricorn Coast which has been burning since January 14.

In an update on Wednesday, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed multiple crews remained at the scene of the fire at Farnborough.

QFES said the fire was burning between Fishing Creek Road and Kelly’s Landing Road and smoke may continue to impact nearby residents in Maryvale, Woodbury and Byfield.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

farnborough fire queensland fire and emergency service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rapist tortured victim for 15 hours in horrific DV attack

        Premium Content Rapist tortured victim for 15 hours in horrific DV attack

        Crime “She was trapped in his house, with the doors and windows locked.”

        Popular clothing company to open new store in Rockhampton

        Premium Content Popular clothing company to open new store in Rockhampton

        Fashion & Beauty It would be the first store in Queensland outside of the south-east corner.