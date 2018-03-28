Eight events around Rocky and Cap Coast today for the kids
DON'T be stuck inside with the kids this week as the rainy weather continues. Here is a list of some activities to take them to.
ROCKHAMPTON
1. CRAZY JOKER
Let the kids run their energy wild with in the large play area with slides, climbing, jumping castles and more.
Full food and drink available from the cafe.
School holiday trading hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm.
Weekend hours Saturday 9am to 4pm and 10am to 4pm.
Entry prices applicable.
Located 100 Bolsover St.
2. KIDS NIGHT OUT
Book a table in the Steakhouse.
$5 kids meals & free face painting each night of the school holidays.
Allenstown Hotel, Upper Dawson Rd, from 5.30pm.
3. MEET PETER RABBIT
Arts and crafts, with a special visit from Peter Rabbit throughout the day.
The first four children each day will get a family pass to see the Peter Rabbit movie.
Outside Coffee Club, Stockland Rockhampton, each day until Saturday, 11am-2pm.
4. MOUNT ARCHER
Head outdoors and go check out Rockhampton Regional Council's newest addition to the lookout - canopy walk.
The circuit extends 25 meters outward and 7.5 metres high.
Take a picnic lunch and make a morning or afternoon of it with the kids.
CAPRICORN COAST
1. CHEEKY MONKEYS SOFT PLAY.
Come for some indoor fun, coffee and catch ups.
For ages one to four, $7 per child.
Bring your own socks.
At Sophie's Inn, 66 Farnborough Rd today from 8am to 1pm.
2. GAMES AND CRAFT
Games and craft for ages five plus.
Today at Byfield Library, 10am to 11am
3. KOORANA CROCODILE FARM
A number of Saltwater crocodile babies eggs are due to be hatched over the school holidays.
The crocodiles also love the rainy weather and are very active in the wet.
Tours state at 10.30am and 1pm.
65 Savages Rd, Coowonga.
Entry prices apply.
4. EMU PARK LIONS FESTIVAL OF THE WIND
Markets, rides, fireworks, kites and entertainment.
Sand castle competition and team beach games.
Food and drink available.
Sunday April 8, Bell Park from 11am to 7pm