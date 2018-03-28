Eight events around Rocky and Cap Coast today for the kids

Koorana Crocodile Farm gives tour participants the opportunity to hold a croc and have a photo taken. Photo Contributed

Koorana Crocodile Farm gives tour participants the opportunity to hold a croc and have a photo taken. Photo Contributed Contributed

DON'T be stuck inside with the kids this week as the rainy weather continues. Here is a list of some activities to take them to.

ROCKHAMPTON

1. CRAZY JOKER

Let the kids run their energy wild with in the large play area with slides, climbing, jumping castles and more.

Full food and drink available from the cafe.

School holiday trading hours are Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm.

Weekend hours Saturday 9am to 4pm and 10am to 4pm.

Entry prices applicable.

Located 100 Bolsover St.

Allenstown Hotel Chris Ison ROK040817callenstown3

2. KIDS NIGHT OUT

Book a table in the Steakhouse.

$5 kids meals & free face painting each night of the school holidays.

Allenstown Hotel, Upper Dawson Rd, from 5.30pm.

3. MEET PETER RABBIT

Arts and crafts, with a special visit from Peter Rabbit throughout the day.

The first four children each day will get a family pass to see the Peter Rabbit movie.

Outside Coffee Club, Stockland Rockhampton, each day until Saturday, 11am-2pm.

Mt Archer boardwalk: Drone footage of the new Mt Archer boardwalk.

4. MOUNT ARCHER

Head outdoors and go check out Rockhampton Regional Council's newest addition to the lookout - canopy walk.

The circuit extends 25 meters outward and 7.5 metres high.

Take a picnic lunch and make a morning or afternoon of it with the kids.

CAPRICORN COAST

1. CHEEKY MONKEYS SOFT PLAY.

Come for some indoor fun, coffee and catch ups.

For ages one to four, $7 per child.

Bring your own socks.

At Sophie's Inn, 66 Farnborough Rd today from 8am to 1pm.

2. GAMES AND CRAFT

Games and craft for ages five plus.

Today at Byfield Library, 10am to 11am

Koorana Crocodile Farm's John Lever with two of the new croc hatchlings in January Allan Reinikka ROK180118akoorana

3. KOORANA CROCODILE FARM

A number of Saltwater crocodile babies eggs are due to be hatched over the school holidays.

The crocodiles also love the rainy weather and are very active in the wet.

Tours state at 10.30am and 1pm.

65 Savages Rd, Coowonga.

Entry prices apply.

FLYING HIGH: 9 year old Finn Ganfield flies his kite among the other sky dwellers at Festival of the Wind in 2017. Tamara MacKenzie

4. EMU PARK LIONS FESTIVAL OF THE WIND

Markets, rides, fireworks, kites and entertainment.

Sand castle competition and team beach games.

Food and drink available.

Sunday April 8, Bell Park from 11am to 7pm