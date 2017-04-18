Eight months of hell for elderly Easter home invasion victim

Seven and half months pregnant 21-year-old Kiana Catherine Jade Burke appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on the bail application

THE elderly victim of a home invasion in Rockhampton over the Easter period has been subjected to eight break and enters since August - one of those by one of the accused from the weekend's home invasion.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox revealed this information about the 86-year-old male victim and what his life has been like in the past eight months during a bail application by one of the three people accused in Saturday night's incident.

Seven and half months pregnant Kiana Catherine Jade Burke, 21, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today where she applied for bail.

The court heard Burke is a co-accused of breaking into the man's home, cutting the phone line, eating food, drinking alcohol, threatening the victim with a knife, slashing bedsheets and stealing items from the bedroom.

Mr Fox said one of the two teenage males accused in the West Rockhampton incident was sentenced in the Rockhampton Children's Court earlier this year for burglary of the same address.

Burke's defence lawyer William Prizeman said Burke had relocated to Rockhampton two months ago from Cloncurry due to complications with her pregnancy and had started studying hospitality courses.

He said Burke, who has twins that are two and a half years old that live with their grandmother in Townsville, lives with an aunt and uncle who support her.

Mr Prizeman told the court Burke was only at the victim's address to retrieve the teenage males aged 14 and 16.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said it was alleged the co-accused who had previously been convicted for burglary said "Do you think I won't stab this c*%t” to his co-offenders.

The matter was adjourned until tomorrow to clarify whether the victim or the co-accused made certain allegations against Burke in relation to what happened in the early hours of Saturday after the trio allegedly broke into the Boreham St home about 12.30am.

Burke is scheduled to appear before the Cloncurry court on May 5 for other matters.