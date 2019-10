Drinking eight pots of beer before driving landed plumber Liam Kenneth Farr in court.

Drinking eight pots of beer before driving landed plumber Liam Kenneth Farr in court.

DRINKING eight pots of beer before driving landed plumber Liam Kenneth Farr in court.

The 36-year-old blew 0.133 after police caught him driving on Rockhampton Road on August 31.

Farr pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week.

He was fined $800, disqualified from driving for six months and successfully applied for a restricted licence for work purposes.