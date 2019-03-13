Eight RGS rowers prepare for national championships

KEEN TO COMPETE: Keeley Dunne, Nick Storey, Brad Burr, Grace Sypher and Reece Byrne are all heading to Sydney this month to compete at the rowing national championships.

KEEN TO COMPETE: Keeley Dunne, Nick Storey, Brad Burr, Grace Sypher and Reece Byrne are all heading to Sydney this month to compete at the rowing national championships. Steph Allen

ROWING: Returning to the Australian Rowing Championships for her fourth year, Rockhampton Grammar School's Grace Sypher, 17, is hoping to continue her medal record in a higher age division.

Sypher will step up to the U19 quad and single divisions, as well as the school girl and light weight singles, on March 25, and was looking forward to an "exciting” week at the Penrith Olympic course in Sydney.

"It should be a great week,” she said.

"In my first two years as an U17, I medalled in the single and last year I came second in the double with a doubles partner from Brisbane.”

Sypher will focus on "staying composed” and channelling her nerves in a positive way, "not over-thinking and just enjoying an amazing week”.

"There are amazing rowers down there. The people you meet become lifelong friends,” she said.

"Stepping up to U19s, it will be tougher and more competitive, being at the bottom half of the age group, but I'll just push as hard as I can.”

Joining Sypher from RGS will be Keeley Dunne, Nick Storey, Brad Burr, Reece Byrne, Jack Koerner, Riley Godwin and Laura Sypher.

RGS head of rowing John Smyth said the rowers were ready to go, but with more competitors at the championships this year, he expected tough competition.

"They all have the ability in various events to come home with good results,” Smyth said.

"Nationals is the standard we measure ourselves against. It tells us if we're on the right track.

"Some are going back for their second or third time and some are going for their first time but they are all capable.

"It's just about executing throughout the week.”