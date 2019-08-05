Menu
Children stuck in lift in the Emmaus overpass of Yamba Rd
Breaking

Eight students freed from overpass lift

Maddelin McCosker
by
5th Aug 2019 3:57 PM
4PM: THE eight students who were stuck in a lift at the pedestrian overpass on Yaamba Rd.

They were stuck in the lift for around half an hour before Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were able to free them.

All reports indicate the kids are healthy and not distressed.

As many as eight students are stuck in the elevator on the northbound lane side of the pedestrian overpass near Emmaus.
3.50PM: CREWS are working to open the doors of a lift at the pedestrian overpass on Yaamba Rd after eight students became trapped earlier this afternoon.

Reports indicate the doors cannot be opened manually so fire rescue crews are working to open the door another way.

It is understood the students are all safe and well, with reports from the scene indicating they are laughing and filming the incident on their phones.

As many as eight students are stuck in the elevator on the northbound lane side of the pedestrian overpass near Emmaus.
3.30PM: ALL EMERGENCY services are rushing to the Emmaus College overpass on Yaamba Rd.

Reports indicate up to eight children are stuck in the elevator near the North Rockhampton school.

The incident is at the pedestrian overpass on the corner of Yaamba Rd and Main St on the north bound side of the road.

All services are responding and main roads have been notified.

More to follow.

