Eight-year dispute ends in a hefty fine for Stanwell man

AN EIGHT-year-long neighbourhood dispute has resulted in a hefty fine after a Stanwell man faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Brandon Joel Blackman, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault, one count of stealing, one count of trespass, one count of wilful damage and one count of commit public nuisance.

According to the police prosecutor, Blackman had been engaged in a neighbourhood dispute for eight years with the victim.

On February 3 at about 4.40pm, the court was told Blackman entered the victim's address, where the victim saw the defendant at the front of their property.

Blackman then damaged a security camera on their front gate and had thrown it at the victim's chest. The incident was captured on CCTV footage and a complaint was made.

Blackman was argumentative with police, arrested and taken to the watch house.

On February 8 at 9pm the defendant approached the front gate of the victim's house and stole a camera. The defendant then opened the front gate to the property, entered and stole a second camera. This was caught on the victim's CCTV footage.

Police attended the defendant's address where he was heavily intoxicated and argumentative with police. Blackman was arrested and taken to the watch house.

In a separate incident, Blackman was arrested and taken to the watch house after causing a disturbance at a Stanwell address.

The lawyer for the defence told the court Blackman and the victim had been in a long-standing neighbourhood dispute, where animosity and tension had run from both sides to the point where Blackman couldn't deal with the tension any more.

Blackman was convicted of all offences and fined $2500, as well as ordered to pay $1896 for restitution to the complainant.