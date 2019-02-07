Eighteen bright sparks begin their training at Ergon Energy

BRIGHT SPARKS: Front: Shelby Warcon, Teagan Spratt. Second row: Nathan Poole, Brooke Leard, Gabbi Hyde, Lyncoln Rebel. Third Row: Matt Easton, Jamie Costello, Nathan Cocker, Cooper Johnson, Ben Wilkinson, Harry Phillis, Brittany Lauga MP and Area Manager Capricornia Brian Dingle. Back Row: Apprentice Coordinator Luke Offord, Nait Jones, Bailey Hansen, Trevor Wardle, Jackson Reid, Riley Munroe, Trainer Adrian Locke, Apprentice Coordinator Grant Nolan and Barry O'Rourke MP.

BRIGHT SPARKS: Front: Shelby Warcon, Teagan Spratt. Second row: Nathan Poole, Brooke Leard, Gabbi Hyde, Lyncoln Rebel. Third Row: Matt Easton, Jamie Costello, Nathan Cocker, Cooper Johnson, Ben Wilkinson, Harry Phillis, Brittany Lauga MP and Area Manager Capricornia Brian Dingle. Back Row: Apprentice Coordinator Luke Offord, Nait Jones, Bailey Hansen, Trevor Wardle, Jackson Reid, Riley Munroe, Trainer Adrian Locke, Apprentice Coordinator Grant Nolan and Barry O'Rourke MP. Contributed

EIGHTEEN keen apprentices began their training yesterday at the Ergon Energy training depot on Glenmore Road.

Queensland's electricity industry has its eye firmly on the future with 127 apprentices across Queensland, including 26 in the Rockhampton region, kicking off careers with the state's publicly-owned electricity businesses.

"These apprentices will become important members of teams across the state that ensure Queensland's reliable and secure energy supply,” Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said.

"This apprenticeship can become a very rewarding long-term career.

"When natural disasters strike, it'll be these young men and women who the community will turn to as part of the Ergon team, to get the power back up and running.

"When a cyclone or storm rips through the region, they will be the ones working around the clock to get lives back on track.”

A further four apprentices started at CS Energy's Callide Power station in mid-January and another four at the Stanwell Power Station.

Stanwell has hired nine apprentices at its power stations, Stanwell, Tarong near Kingaroy and Kareeya Hydro near Tully.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said in a traditionally male-dominated industry, it was encouraging to see 32 women among the new recruits and 11 identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent.