MISS VERSATILE: Katie Kerr with the Nora Baird memorial trophy at Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod.
EISTEDDFOD: Katie wins Baird trophy in piano sections

JANN HOULEY
30th May 2019 12:01 AM
THE Rockhampton eisteddfod has traded in a week of vocal stylings for the tinkling of ivories.

Adjudicator Jennifer Newcomb awarded the champion girl and boy vocalist awards to Roxy McDonald and Benedict Wright. Most outstanding primary and secondary choir awards went to Rockhampton Grammar School and Emmaus College.

The piano sections began on Tuesday with solo and duet performances in the Bach and Australian composers sections.

Katie Kerr, 10, earned the Nora Baird memorial trophy for her interpretation of Bach's Minuet in G in the 10 and under 12 years section.

Katie, who is home schooled, learns piano from her mother.

"The Bach piece feels playful and light,” she said.

Katie has had a busy eisteddfod season, playing violin as well as performing in various drama sections.

She said she felt "pretty good” about sharing first place in the instrumental string duo with Sophia Harrison, as well as winning the set solo for 12 and under 14 years.

When she's not doing drama or playing music, Katie likes to go swimming... but it's getting a bit too cold these days.

The eisteddfod will conclude tomorrow with an afternoon of digital piano performances at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

