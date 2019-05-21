Eisteddfod results and dance champs
It was a winning weekend for Kirby Richardson who barely had time to rip off her tiara and put on her footy boots.
Throughout Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod dance sections, the 15-year old earned the highest marks in open waltz tap and contemporary/free movement, and the highest aggregate for classic ballet, national and demi-character for her age.
She won the inaugural Expressions Dance Company scholarship which will see her train two days with professionals this weekend.
"It's good for everyone to learn from others, to see what's happening elsewhere,” she said.
Chosen by the adjudicator as the most outstanding national dancer, Kirby trains with the Capricornia Dance Company.
Her senior group won the trophy for highest aggregate across all genres, placing first in contemporary, jazz and national; second in tap and song/dance; and third in ballet.
The group also won the Premier Ensemble performance trophy.
But no sooner had Kirby finished her ballet solo Saturday morning, it was straight into the car to go play touch footy at the CQ Bulls junior championships at Yeppoon.
Her team, the U16 Rocky Redbacks, defeated Bundaberg in the finals.
The company is in town to perform The Dinner Party at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday 28 May at 7.30pm
Sunday, May 19th results
Section 92 - TAP GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 Beverley Prange Dance Centre
2nd 78 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
3rd 77 Capricorn School of Dancing
Section 68 - CABARET DUO/TRIO 12 YEARS & UNDER
1st 76 Dakota Feeney, Emily Forward
2nd 74 Erica Westcott, Maia Curtis-Gee, Anika Hawke
3rd 73 Katie Tully, Isabella Hayes, Malihah Brunello
Section 21 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS
1st 80 Romana Bellew
2nd 78 Zayde Martin
3rd 77 Sienna Westcott
Section 74 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 Lila McGrath
2nd 79 Lily Cooling
3rd 78.5 Emilia Heilig
3rd 78.5 Ailia Dow
Section 27 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS
1st 80 Romana Bellew
2nd 79 Sienna Westcott
3rd 78 Zayde Martin
Section 9 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) UNDER 9 YEARS
1st 78 Sienna Westcott
2nd 77 Romana Bellew
3rd 76 Makailei Bath
3rd 76 Amberlily Myers
Section 99 - TAP CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 78.5 Lila McGrath
R/UP 77.5 Emmerson Broomhall
Section 52 - CABARET SOLO 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 82 Hanna Bourke
2nd 81 Benedict Wright
3rd 80 Kirby Richardson
Section 78 - TAP IMPROVISATION 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 79.5 Mitchell Westcott
2nd 79 Donta Whitham
3rd 78.5 Joelle Lynch
Section 22 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS
1st 81 Patrick Robertson
2nd 79 Matthew Gill
3rd 78 Mia Harth
Section 98 - CLASSICAL BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 80 Heather Maitland
R/UP 79.5 Kirby Richardson
Section 86 - MODERN JAZZ GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 Capricorn School of Dancing
2nd 79 Beverley Prange Dance Centre
3rd 78 Epic Studios Australia
Section 96 - SONG AND DANCE OR CABARET GROUP 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 82 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
2nd 81 Capricorn School of Dancing
3rd 79 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing
DANCING AGGREGATE TROPHIES
ANNA & NINA VERETENNIKOVA CUP - Classical Ballet,Song & Dance, Demi- Character or Character Solos 7 and under 9 years: Sienna Westcott
MADONNA & LEANNE BENJAMIN CUP - National Dance, Demi-Character or Character, Song & Dance 7 and under 9 years: Sienna Westcott
MARY-ANNE BRAY TROPHY - Classical Ballet, National Dance & Demi- Character or Character solos 7 and under 13 years: Dylan Itzstein
TOE TAPPER TROPHY [JNR] - Tap & Waltz Tap Solos 7 and under 13 years: Lila McGrath
TOE TAPPER TROPHY [SNR] - Tap, Waltz Tap & Speed Tap Solos 13 years and over: Jessica Bock
SHARON HAMILTON TROPHY - Classical Ballet, National Dance & Demi-Character or Character solo 9 and under 11 years: Tillie Hungerford
MAREE VIOLET BENSON MEMORIAL TROPHY [JNR] - Classical Ballet, Demi-Character or Character, Waltz tap, & Jazz Solos under 11 years: Lila McGrath
MAREE VIOLET BENSON MEMORIAL TROPHY [SNR] - Classical Ballet, Demi Character or Character, Waltz Tap & Jazz Solos 11 years and over: Eliza Eather
MARY HART CUP - Classical Ballet & National Dance Solos 11 and under 13 years: Dylan Itzstein
LITA HEGVOLD TROPHY - Classical Ballet, Modern Jazz & Contemporary Solos under 13 years: Eliza Eather
VALERIE CRAIGIE CUP - Classical Ballet, National Dance & Demi-Character or Character solos 13 and under 15 years: Kirby Richardson
ROSLYN BULWINKLE CUP - Classical Ballet, Pointe Solo, National Dance, Demi-Character or Character solos 13 years and over: Heather Maitland
KILLION FAMILY TROPHY - Classical Ballet Impro, Jazz Impro, Tap Impro solos 13 years and over: Katie Webse / Gabby Reynolds
EMMA KILLION CUP - Classical Ballet Solo & Pointe Solo 15 years and over: Katie Webse / Joelle Lynch
BEVERLEY & DEBRA PARKER CUP - Classical Ballet, Pointe Solo, Demi-Character or Character solos 15 years and over: Katie Webse
JAN MOORE ACADEMY OF DANCING TROPHY - Classical Ballet, Song & Dance, Contemporary or Free Movement/Modern Expressive & Tap Improvisation Solos OPEN: Lily Cooling
MAREE CALLUM CUP - Highest marks in Demi-Character or Character & Jazz Improvisation solos OPEN: Eliza Eather
HELEN BRAILEY MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest marks in Tap Solo 7 and under 13 years: Romana Bellew / Patrick Robertson
TEEGAN AND MELISSA SENG TROPHY - Highest marks in Tap Solo 11 and under 15 years: Donta Whitham
MICHAEL SUTHERS TROPHY - Highest marks in any Waltz Tap Solo section. OPEN: Jessica Bock / Kirby Richardson
NADINE GRIFFIN TROPHY - Highest marks in any Speed Tap Solo section. OPEN: Emmerson Broomhall
WANDA GRIFFIN TROPHY - Highest marks in any Impro Solo section: Lily Cooling / Dylan Itzstein / Tahlia Doolan / Lila McGrath
FRANCES FUNCH TROPHY - Highest marks in any Song and Dance Solo section. OPEN: Benedict Wright
KYLIE GRIFFIN TROPHY - Highest marks in any Contemporary, Free Movement/Modern Expressive section. OPEN: Kirby Richardson
GROUP AGGREGATE AWARDS
KILLION FAMILY ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE TROPHY - JUNIOR: Capricorn School of Dancing
KILLION FAMILY ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE TROPHY -INTERMEDIATE: Capricorn School of Dancing
KILLION FAMILY ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE TROPHY - SENIOR: Capricorn School of Dancing
KILLION FAMILY PREMIER ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE TROPHY: Capricorn School of Dancing - Senior
ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS
PEREGRINE VIDEO AWARD - All sections under 10 years: Zayde Martin
DEBRA PARKER AWARD - All Classical sections under 13 years: Vincent Robins
DEBRA PARKER AWARD - All Classical sections 13 years and over: Mitchell Westcott
LITA HEGVOLD AWARD - All Contemporary/Free Movement sections under 13 years: Kristy Larkin
LITA HEGVOLD AWARD - All Contemporary/Free Movement sections 13 years and over: Katie Webse
ADELE WILSON AWARD - All Tap sections under 13 years
Abby King
ADELE WILSON AWARD - All Tap sections 13 years and over: Joelle Lynch
CENTRE DE DANSE BOUTIQUE TROPHY - All Jazz sections 13 years and over: Isabella O'Donnell
MOST PROMISING AWARDS
ROSLYN CARR TROPHY - Most Promising Tap dancer of the Eisteddfod: Emilia Hieleg
MANNION FAMILY TROPHY - Most Promising National dancer of the Eisteddfod: Kate Alexander
MOST OUTSTANDING AWARDS
BEVERLEY PRANGE CUP - Most Versatile dancer of the Eisteddfod. : Lily Cooling
CQ DANCERS COMPANY TROPHY - Most Artistic dancer in both Classical and Contemporary sections of the Eisteddfod 13 years and over: Peyton Cordell
MICHAEL ROBERTSON TROPHY - Most Outstanding Tap dancer of the Eisteddfod: Patrick Robertson
ALBERT CRUDINGTON MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most Outstanding National dancer of the Eisteddfod: Kirby Richardson
ALEX AND BETTY NOBLE MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most Outstanding Male dancer of the Eisteddfod: Donta Whitham
MICHAEL ROBERTSON STUDIO OF DANCE AND MUSICAL THEATRE TROPHY - Most Outstanding dancer in Song and Dance and Cabaret sections: Benedict Wright
AMANDA KNICKLE TROPHY - Most Outstanding dancer of the Eisteddfod in Classical, Tap, Jazz, and National solos under 18 years: Tillie Hungerford
BURSARIES
PRIMA DONNA DANSE BOUTIQUE BURSARY and VI VERETENNIKOFF & RAELYN JAMES TROPHY - Most Promising Classical dancer of the Eisteddfod: Dylan Itzstein
VALERIA HANSEN MEMORIAL BURSARY and SAMANTHA SULLIVAN SHIELD - Most Outstanding Classical dancer of the Eisteddfod: Heather Maitland