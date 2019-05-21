Eisteddfod results and dance champs

May Li in Section 49B - Contemporary Movement Modern Expressive solo 13 and U15 (Sue Ann Williams trophy)

May Li in Section 49B - Contemporary Movement Modern Expressive solo 13 and U15 (Sue Ann Williams trophy) Jann Houley

It was a winning weekend for Kirby Richardson who barely had time to rip off her tiara and put on her footy boots.

Throughout Rockhampton's 84th eisteddfod dance sections, the 15-year old earned the highest marks in open waltz tap and contemporary/free movement, and the highest aggregate for classic ballet, national and demi-character for her age.

She won the inaugural Expressions Dance Company scholarship which will see her train two days with professionals this weekend.

"It's good for everyone to learn from others, to see what's happening elsewhere,” she said.

Chosen by the adjudicator as the most outstanding national dancer, Kirby trains with the Capricornia Dance Company.

Her senior group won the trophy for highest aggregate across all genres, placing first in contemporary, jazz and national; second in tap and song/dance; and third in ballet.

The group also won the Premier Ensemble performance trophy.

But no sooner had Kirby finished her ballet solo Saturday morning, it was straight into the car to go play touch footy at the CQ Bulls junior championships at Yeppoon.

Her team, the U16 Rocky Redbacks, defeated Bundaberg in the finals.

The company is in town to perform The Dinner Party at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday 28 May at 7.30pm

Sunday, May 19th results

Section 92 - TAP GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Beverley Prange Dance Centre

2nd 78 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

3rd 77 Capricorn School of Dancing

Section 68 - CABARET DUO/TRIO 12 YEARS & UNDER

1st 76 Dakota Feeney, Emily Forward

2nd 74 Erica Westcott, Maia Curtis-Gee, Anika Hawke

3rd 73 Katie Tully, Isabella Hayes, Malihah Brunello

Section 21 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS

1st 80 Romana Bellew

2nd 78 Zayde Martin

3rd 77 Sienna Westcott

Section 74 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Lila McGrath

2nd 79 Lily Cooling

3rd 78.5 Emilia Heilig

3rd 78.5 Ailia Dow

Tillie Hungerford in Section 16 - Demi Character or Character Solo 9 and U11 (Jan Leibinger trophy) Jann Houley

Section 27 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS

1st 80 Romana Bellew

2nd 79 Sienna Westcott

3rd 78 Zayde Martin

Section 9 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) UNDER 9 YEARS

1st 78 Sienna Westcott

2nd 77 Romana Bellew

3rd 76 Makailei Bath

3rd 76 Amberlily Myers

Sierra Chevio in Section 16 - Demi Character or Character Solo 9 and U11 (Jan Leibinger trophy) Jann Houley

Section 99 - TAP CHAMPIONSHIP UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 78.5 Lila McGrath

R/UP 77.5 Emmerson Broomhall

Section 52 - CABARET SOLO 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 82 Hanna Bourke

2nd 81 Benedict Wright

3rd 80 Kirby Richardson

Section 78 - TAP IMPROVISATION 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 79.5 Mitchell Westcott

2nd 79 Donta Whitham

3rd 78.5 Joelle Lynch

Section 22 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS

1st 81 Patrick Robertson

2nd 79 Matthew Gill

3rd 78 Mia Harth

Section 98 - CLASSICAL BALLET CHAMPIONSHIP 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Heather Maitland

R/UP 79.5 Kirby Richardson

Section 86 - MODERN JAZZ GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 79 Beverley Prange Dance Centre

3rd 78 Epic Studios Australia

Section 96 - SONG AND DANCE OR CABARET GROUP 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 82 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

2nd 81 Capricorn School of Dancing

3rd 79 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing

DANCING AGGREGATE TROPHIES

ANNA & NINA VERETENNIKOVA CUP - Classical Ballet,Song & Dance, Demi- Character or Character Solos 7 and under 9 years: Sienna Westcott

MADONNA & LEANNE BENJAMIN CUP - National Dance, Demi-Character or Character, Song & Dance 7 and under 9 years: Sienna Westcott

MARY-ANNE BRAY TROPHY - Classical Ballet, National Dance & Demi- Character or Character solos 7 and under 13 years: Dylan Itzstein

TOE TAPPER TROPHY [JNR] - Tap & Waltz Tap Solos 7 and under 13 years: Lila McGrath

TOE TAPPER TROPHY [SNR] - Tap, Waltz Tap & Speed Tap Solos 13 years and over: Jessica Bock

SHARON HAMILTON TROPHY - Classical Ballet, National Dance & Demi-Character or Character solo 9 and under 11 years: Tillie Hungerford

MAREE VIOLET BENSON MEMORIAL TROPHY [JNR] - Classical Ballet, Demi-Character or Character, Waltz tap, & Jazz Solos under 11 years: Lila McGrath

MAREE VIOLET BENSON MEMORIAL TROPHY [SNR] - Classical Ballet, Demi Character or Character, Waltz Tap & Jazz Solos 11 years and over: Eliza Eather

MARY HART CUP - Classical Ballet & National Dance Solos 11 and under 13 years: Dylan Itzstein

LITA HEGVOLD TROPHY - Classical Ballet, Modern Jazz & Contemporary Solos under 13 years: Eliza Eather

VALERIE CRAIGIE CUP - Classical Ballet, National Dance & Demi-Character or Character solos 13 and under 15 years: Kirby Richardson

ROSLYN BULWINKLE CUP - Classical Ballet, Pointe Solo, National Dance, Demi-Character or Character solos 13 years and over: Heather Maitland

KILLION FAMILY TROPHY - Classical Ballet Impro, Jazz Impro, Tap Impro solos 13 years and over: Katie Webse / Gabby Reynolds

EMMA KILLION CUP - Classical Ballet Solo & Pointe Solo 15 years and over: Katie Webse / Joelle Lynch

BEVERLEY & DEBRA PARKER CUP - Classical Ballet, Pointe Solo, Demi-Character or Character solos 15 years and over: Katie Webse

JAN MOORE ACADEMY OF DANCING TROPHY - Classical Ballet, Song & Dance, Contemporary or Free Movement/Modern Expressive & Tap Improvisation Solos OPEN: Lily Cooling

MAREE CALLUM CUP - Highest marks in Demi-Character or Character & Jazz Improvisation solos OPEN: Eliza Eather

HELEN BRAILEY MEMORIAL TROPHY - Highest marks in Tap Solo 7 and under 13 years: Romana Bellew / Patrick Robertson

TEEGAN AND MELISSA SENG TROPHY - Highest marks in Tap Solo 11 and under 15 years: Donta Whitham

MICHAEL SUTHERS TROPHY - Highest marks in any Waltz Tap Solo section. OPEN: Jessica Bock / Kirby Richardson

NADINE GRIFFIN TROPHY - Highest marks in any Speed Tap Solo section. OPEN: Emmerson Broomhall

WANDA GRIFFIN TROPHY - Highest marks in any Impro Solo section: Lily Cooling / Dylan Itzstein / Tahlia Doolan / Lila McGrath

FRANCES FUNCH TROPHY - Highest marks in any Song and Dance Solo section. OPEN: Benedict Wright

KYLIE GRIFFIN TROPHY - Highest marks in any Contemporary, Free Movement/Modern Expressive section. OPEN: Kirby Richardson

GROUP AGGREGATE AWARDS

KILLION FAMILY ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE TROPHY - JUNIOR: Capricorn School of Dancing

KILLION FAMILY ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE TROPHY -INTERMEDIATE: Capricorn School of Dancing

KILLION FAMILY ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE TROPHY - SENIOR: Capricorn School of Dancing

KILLION FAMILY PREMIER ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE TROPHY: Capricorn School of Dancing - Senior

ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS

PEREGRINE VIDEO AWARD - All sections under 10 years: Zayde Martin

DEBRA PARKER AWARD - All Classical sections under 13 years: Vincent Robins

DEBRA PARKER AWARD - All Classical sections 13 years and over: Mitchell Westcott

LITA HEGVOLD AWARD - All Contemporary/Free Movement sections under 13 years: Kristy Larkin

LITA HEGVOLD AWARD - All Contemporary/Free Movement sections 13 years and over: Katie Webse

ADELE WILSON AWARD - All Tap sections under 13 years

Abby King

ADELE WILSON AWARD - All Tap sections 13 years and over: Joelle Lynch

CENTRE DE DANSE BOUTIQUE TROPHY - All Jazz sections 13 years and over: Isabella O'Donnell

MOST PROMISING AWARDS

ROSLYN CARR TROPHY - Most Promising Tap dancer of the Eisteddfod: Emilia Hieleg

MANNION FAMILY TROPHY - Most Promising National dancer of the Eisteddfod: Kate Alexander

MOST OUTSTANDING AWARDS

BEVERLEY PRANGE CUP - Most Versatile dancer of the Eisteddfod. : Lily Cooling

CQ DANCERS COMPANY TROPHY - Most Artistic dancer in both Classical and Contemporary sections of the Eisteddfod 13 years and over: Peyton Cordell

MICHAEL ROBERTSON TROPHY - Most Outstanding Tap dancer of the Eisteddfod: Patrick Robertson

ALBERT CRUDINGTON MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most Outstanding National dancer of the Eisteddfod: Kirby Richardson

ALEX AND BETTY NOBLE MEMORIAL TROPHY - Most Outstanding Male dancer of the Eisteddfod: Donta Whitham

MICHAEL ROBERTSON STUDIO OF DANCE AND MUSICAL THEATRE TROPHY - Most Outstanding dancer in Song and Dance and Cabaret sections: Benedict Wright

AMANDA KNICKLE TROPHY - Most Outstanding dancer of the Eisteddfod in Classical, Tap, Jazz, and National solos under 18 years: Tillie Hungerford

BURSARIES

PRIMA DONNA DANSE BOUTIQUE BURSARY and VI VERETENNIKOFF & RAELYN JAMES TROPHY - Most Promising Classical dancer of the Eisteddfod: Dylan Itzstein

VALERIA HANSEN MEMORIAL BURSARY and SAMANTHA SULLIVAN SHIELD - Most Outstanding Classical dancer of the Eisteddfod: Heather Maitland