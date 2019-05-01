Eisteddfod results for Tuesday 30 April and today's photos
FINLAY Manning is proof one can be both sporty and 'artsy', having placed first in light verse recitation (Girls/Boys 11 yrs) at Rockhampton eisteddfod and trying out in a few weeks for the CQ rep team in touch football.
The St Peters student, who chose The Car Trip by Michael Rosen for his piece, said he's grateful to his parents for driving him between speech and drama and touch football, as well as rugby union, league, tennis and swimming.
"We go to Hervey Bay and lots of different places,” he said.
Finlay, who studies with Alex Peacock, said that when he becomes a sports star, he'll be able to give great interviews because he studied speech and drama.
Section 326 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS U/7 YEARS
1st 82 Evie Francis
2nd 80 Jake Baker
3rd 78 Jim Peacocke
Section 347 - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 8 YEARS & UNDER
1st 85 Sean Manning
2nd 83 Sophia Robertson
3rd 81 Radinka Jayasuriya
Section 349 - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 10 & UNDER 12 YEARS
1st 86 Delia Whittaker
2nd 85 Taitum Harney
3rd 84 Asenka Jayasuriya
3rd 84 Alexander Connell
Section 312 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 8 YEARS
1st 81 Sean Manning
2nd 80 Radinka Jayasuriya
3rd 79 Jasmine Wright
Section 364 - IMPROVISATION GIRLS/BOYS 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 81 Shannon Smith
2nd 80 Millie O'Brien
Section 348 - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 9 YEARS
1st 84 George Pentecost
2nd 76 Magnus Connell
Section 330 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 10 YEARS
1st 90 Cadence Wone De Rungs
2nd 83 Asenka Jayasuriya
3rd 80 Zavier Baxter
Section 320 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 12 YEARS
1st 82 Millie O'Brien
2nd 81 Alain Li
3rd 80 Lily Christensen
Section 363 - PREPARED MIME GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 80 Alicia Kyriazis
2nd 79 Roxy McDonald
Section 344 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 13 YEARS
1st 85 Hannah Cowan
2nd 83 Shannon Smith
3rd 82 Harriet Walker
Section 323 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 14 YEARS
1st 88 Sydney Peff
2nd 78 Imogen Fitton
3rd 77 Cathleen Han
Section 335 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 88 Maddi Tiegs
2nd 87 Roxy McDonald
3rd 86 Alicia Kyriazis
Section 336 - SHAKESPEAREAN EXCERPT U/16 YEARS
1st 84 Shannon Smith
2nd 82 Hanna Bourke
3rd 80 Minette Boyd