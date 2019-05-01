Eisteddfod results for Tuesday 30 April and today's photos

FINLAY Manning is proof one can be both sporty and 'artsy', having placed first in light verse recitation (Girls/Boys 11 yrs) at Rockhampton eisteddfod and trying out in a few weeks for the CQ rep team in touch football.

The St Peters student, who chose The Car Trip by Michael Rosen for his piece, said he's grateful to his parents for driving him between speech and drama and touch football, as well as rugby union, league, tennis and swimming.

"We go to Hervey Bay and lots of different places,” he said.

Finlay, who studies with Alex Peacock, said that when he becomes a sports star, he'll be able to give great interviews because he studied speech and drama.

Section 326 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS U/7 YEARS

1st 82 Evie Francis

2nd 80 Jake Baker

3rd 78 Jim Peacocke

Section 347 - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 8 YEARS & UNDER

1st 85 Sean Manning

2nd 83 Sophia Robertson

3rd 81 Radinka Jayasuriya

Section 349 - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 10 & UNDER 12 YEARS

1st 86 Delia Whittaker

2nd 85 Taitum Harney

3rd 84 Asenka Jayasuriya

3rd 84 Alexander Connell

Section 312 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 8 YEARS

1st 81 Sean Manning

2nd 80 Radinka Jayasuriya

3rd 79 Jasmine Wright

Section 364 - IMPROVISATION GIRLS/BOYS 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 81 Shannon Smith

2nd 80 Millie O'Brien

Section 348 - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 9 YEARS

1st 84 George Pentecost

2nd 76 Magnus Connell

Section 330 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 10 YEARS

1st 90 Cadence Wone De Rungs

2nd 83 Asenka Jayasuriya

3rd 80 Zavier Baxter

Section 320 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 12 YEARS

1st 82 Millie O'Brien

2nd 81 Alain Li

3rd 80 Lily Christensen

Section 363 - PREPARED MIME GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 80 Alicia Kyriazis

2nd 79 Roxy McDonald

Section 344 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 13 YEARS

1st 85 Hannah Cowan

2nd 83 Shannon Smith

3rd 82 Harriet Walker

Section 323 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 14 YEARS

1st 88 Sydney Peff

2nd 78 Imogen Fitton

3rd 77 Cathleen Han

Section 335 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 88 Maddi Tiegs

2nd 87 Roxy McDonald

3rd 86 Alicia Kyriazis

Section 336 - SHAKESPEAREAN EXCERPT U/16 YEARS

1st 84 Shannon Smith

2nd 82 Hanna Bourke

3rd 80 Minette Boyd