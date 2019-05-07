Eisteddfod results Friday 3 and Saturday 4 May
Eisteddfod Results for Friday, May 3rd
Section 329 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 9 YEARS
1st 86 Millicent Harms
2nd 85 Jamie Cofield
3rd 84 Patrick Chopping
Section 314 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 9 YEARS
1st 86 Maeli Osborne
2nd 83 Magnus Connell
3rd 82 Patrick Chopping
Section 327 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 7 YEARS
1st 86 Sam Cofield
2nd 85 Fern Leslie
3rd 84 Sophia Robertson
Section 357 - PREPARED SPEECH PRIMARY SCHOOL
1st 86 Alexander Connell
Section 354 - IMPROMPTU READING GIRLS/BOYS 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 87 Shannon Smith
2nd 86 Lily Christensen
3rd 85 Alain Li
Section 366 - IMPROVISATION GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 82 Alicia Kyriazis
2nd 81 Roxy McDonald
Section 322 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 13 YEARS
1st 87 Shannon Smith
2nd 86 India Iwers
3rd 85 Will Salmond
Section 380 - DUO/TRIO POEM GIRLS/BOYS U/10 YEARS
1st 82 Rory Leifels, Sam Cofield, Finbar Standfield
2nd 81 Elsie Thomson,Annika Baxter
2nd 81 Colin Leslie, Fern Leslie
3rd 80 Rose Brandon, Lila Standfield
Section 324 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 15 YEARS
1st 88 Hanna Bourke
2nd 84 Hannah Goodsall
3rd 82 Christina Tungate
Section 360 - PREPARED MIME GIRLS/BOYS 10 & U/12 YEARS
1st 79 Finlay Manning
2nd 78 Hayden Ellis
Section 351 - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 14 & UNDER 16 YEARS
1st 86 Christina Tungate
2nd 85 Hanna Bourke
3rd 84 Cathleen Han
Eisteddfod Results for Saturday, May 4th
Section 342 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 11 YEARS
1st 84 Finlay Manning
2nd 83 Hayden Ellis
3rd 82 Alexander Connell
Section 341 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 10 YEARS
1st 80 Asenka Jayasuriya
Section 343 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 12 YEARS
1st 86 Charlotte Robertson
2nd 84 Millie O'Brien
3rd 82 Alain Li
Section 356 - IMPROMPTU READING GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 84 Maddi Tiegs
2nd 83 Madison Schneider
3rd 81 Alicia Kyriazis
Section 340 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 9 YEARS
1st 81 Maeli Osborne
2nd 80 Millicent Harms
3rd 79 Magnus Connell
Section 339 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 8 YEARS
1st 85 Sean Manning
2nd 84 Radinka Jayasuriya
Section 338 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 7 YEARS & UNDER
1st 85 Isobel Ellis
Section 362 - PREPARED MIME GIRLS/BOYS 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 82 Christina Tungate
2nd 81 Hanna Bourke
Section 333 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 13 YEARS
1st 88 Jett Harney
2nd 87 Shannon Smith
3rd 84 India Iwers
Section 332 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 12 YEARS
1st 86 Harry Hopkins
2nd 85 Mia Waltmann
3rd 84 Emily Ellis
Section 325 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 87 Maddi Tiegs
2nd 86 Roxy McDonald
3rd 85 Madison Schneider
Section 334 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 84 Hanna Bourke
2nd 83 Mackay Pobar
3rd 81 Christina Tungate
Section 337 - SHAKESPEAREAN EXCERPT 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 87 Roxy McDonald
2nd 86 Katie Webse
3rd 85 Alicia Kyriazis