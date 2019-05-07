Menu
Edmund Rayner and Eloise Stewart in Section 535 - Instrumental String Duet/Trio 12 years and under (Colleen Sharp Perpetual trophy)
News

Eisteddfod results Friday 3 and Saturday 4 May

7th May 2019 6:00 AM
Eisteddfod Results for Friday, May 3rd

Katie Kerr in Section 512 - Set Violin solo 10&U12 yrs (Ayesha Hall perpetual trophy)
Katie Kerr in Section 512 - Set Violin solo 10&U12 yrs (Ayesha Hall perpetual trophy) Jann Houley

Section 329 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 9 YEARS

1st 86 Millicent Harms

2nd 85 Jamie Cofield

3rd 84 Patrick Chopping

Section 314 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 9 YEARS

1st 86 Maeli Osborne

2nd 83 Magnus Connell

3rd 82 Patrick Chopping

Section 327 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 7 YEARS

1st 86 Sam Cofield

2nd 85 Fern Leslie

3rd 84 Sophia Robertson

Section 357 - PREPARED SPEECH PRIMARY SCHOOL

1st 86 Alexander Connell

Section 354 - IMPROMPTU READING GIRLS/BOYS 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 87 Shannon Smith

2nd 86 Lily Christensen

3rd 85 Alain Li

Section 366 - IMPROVISATION GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 82 Alicia Kyriazis

2nd 81 Roxy McDonald

Section 322 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 13 YEARS

1st 87 Shannon Smith

2nd 86 India Iwers

3rd 85 Will Salmond

Section 380 - DUO/TRIO POEM GIRLS/BOYS U/10 YEARS

1st 82 Rory Leifels, Sam Cofield, Finbar Standfield

2nd 81 Elsie Thomson,Annika Baxter

2nd 81 Colin Leslie, Fern Leslie

3rd 80 Rose Brandon, Lila Standfield

Section 324 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 15 YEARS

1st 88 Hanna Bourke

2nd 84 Hannah Goodsall

3rd 82 Christina Tungate

Section 360 - PREPARED MIME GIRLS/BOYS 10 & U/12 YEARS

1st 79 Finlay Manning

2nd 78 Hayden Ellis

Section 351 - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 14 & UNDER 16 YEARS

1st 86 Christina Tungate

2nd 85 Hanna Bourke

3rd 84 Cathleen Han

Eisteddfod Results for Saturday, May 4th

Section 342 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 11 YEARS

1st 84 Finlay Manning

2nd 83 Hayden Ellis

3rd 82 Alexander Connell

Section 341 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 10 YEARS

1st 80 Asenka Jayasuriya

Section 343 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 12 YEARS

1st 86 Charlotte Robertson

2nd 84 Millie O'Brien

3rd 82 Alain Li

Section 356 - IMPROMPTU READING GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 84 Maddi Tiegs

2nd 83 Madison Schneider

3rd 81 Alicia Kyriazis

Section 340 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 9 YEARS

1st 81 Maeli Osborne

2nd 80 Millicent Harms

3rd 79 Magnus Connell

Section 339 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 8 YEARS

1st 85 Sean Manning

2nd 84 Radinka Jayasuriya

Section 338 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 7 YEARS & UNDER

1st 85 Isobel Ellis

Section 362 - PREPARED MIME GIRLS/BOYS 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 82 Christina Tungate

2nd 81 Hanna Bourke

Section 333 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 13 YEARS

1st 88 Jett Harney

2nd 87 Shannon Smith

3rd 84 India Iwers

Section 332 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 12 YEARS

1st 86 Harry Hopkins

2nd 85 Mia Waltmann

3rd 84 Emily Ellis

Section 325 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 87 Maddi Tiegs

2nd 86 Roxy McDonald

3rd 85 Madison Schneider

Section 334 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 84 Hanna Bourke

2nd 83 Mackay Pobar

3rd 81 Christina Tungate　

Section 337 - SHAKESPEAREAN EXCERPT 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 87 Roxy McDonald

2nd 86 Katie Webse

3rd 85 Alicia Kyriazis

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

