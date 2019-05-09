Menu
TCC Turquoise Chamber Group in Section 550 - Chamber Music Group Secondary Students.
TCC Turquoise Chamber Group in Section 550 - Chamber Music Group Secondary Students.
Eisteddfod Results May 7 and 8

9th May 2019 7:00 PM
Tuesday, May 7

Section 572 - MODERN MUSIC SOLO UNDER 14 YEARS

1st 92 Alain Li

2nd 88 Brienna Wilkinson

3rd 87 Sophie Lucht

TCC Topaz String Quartet in Section 550 - Chamber Music Group Secondary Students.
TCC Topaz String Quartet in Section 550 - Chamber Music Group Secondary Students.

Section 538 - INSTRUMENTAL WOODWIND DUET/TRIO 13 & U/15 YEARS

1st 91 Alain Li, Christopher Illot. 2nd 86 Ella Vaughan, Chloe Hooton

3rd 85 Megan Adamski, Chad Willett

Section 506 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 10 & U/12 YEARS

1st 87 Sophia Harrison

2nd 86.5 Eliana King

3rd 86 Xan Medlin

Section 505 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 8 & U/10 YEARS

1st 89 Maggie Zhou

2nd 87 Dayyan Perkins

2nd 87 Nathaniel Xing Han

3rd 86 Benjamin Curry

Section 573 - MODERN MUSIC SOLO 14 & U/18 YEARS

1st 91 Aleisha Cesar

2nd 90 Isaac Graham

3rd 87 Eva Kerr

GROUP PERFORMANCE: TCC Amber Chamber Group perform in Section 550 - Chamber Music Group Secondary Students at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
GROUP PERFORMANCE: TCC Amber Chamber Group perform in Section 550 - Chamber Music Group Secondary Students at the Rockhampton Eisteddfod.

Section 522 - WOODWIND SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 89.5 Aleisha Cesar

2nd 87 Cori Hartog

3rd 85 Bailey Hartog

Section 509 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 93 Isaac Graham

Rockhampton Grammar School Group in Section 550 - Chamber Music Group Secondary Students.
Rockhampton Grammar School Group in Section 550 - Chamber Music Group Secondary Students.

Section 500 - CONCERTO U/18 YEARS

1st 95 Neeve Saw

2nd 94 Aleisha Cesar

3rd 92 Alain Li

3rd 92 James Vandeleur

Wednesday, May 8

Section 503 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE U/6 YEARS

1st 88 Ariana Curry

2nd 85 Annabelle Rayner

3rd 84 Reginald Heppell

Section 504 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 6 & U/8 YEARS

1st 86 Eloise Stewart

2nd 85 Edmund Rayner

Section 514 - SET VIOLIN SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 90 Cathleen Han

Section 571 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER SOLO 14 & U/18 YEARS

1st 93 Victor Churilov

2nd 90 Millicent Rayner

3rd 89 Aleisha Cesar

Section 516 - ANY OTHER ORCHESTRAL STRING INSTRUMENT U/12 YEARS

1st 90 Cooper Newell

2nd 88 Ruby Geddes

Section 524 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS SOLO U/12 YEARS

1st 90 Alastair McKenzie

2nd 88 Charlie Cran

3rd 87 James Rayner

Section 511 - SET VIOLIN SOLO U/10 YEARS

1st 87.5 Nathaniel Xing Han

2nd 87 Dayyan Perkins

3rd 86 Maggie Zhou

Section 536 - INSTRUMENTAL STRING DUET/TRIO 13 & UNDER 18 YEARS

1st 88 Minette Boyd, Brittany Hooton

2nd 86 Claire Cho, Amber Tobaine

3rd 84 Georgia Hood, Victoria Kerr

Section 523 - WOODWIND SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 92 Victor Churilov

2nd 90 Neeve Saw

3rd 89 Enya Lamattina

Section 527 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 89 James Vandeleur

2nd 83 Lachlan Moulds

3rd 82 Harrison Hooper

Section 526 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 88 Harshitha Peddireddy

2nd 87 Millicent Rayner

3rd 82 Jeremy Lupton

Section 507 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 86 Susie Li

2nd 83 Brienna Wilkinson

3rd 82 Kaviya Vignarajah

Section 567 - ADULT BRASS/WOODWIND SOLO

1st 94 Alexia Lally

2nd 90 Kristy Richardson

Section 501 - BAROQUE SOLO U/14 YEARS

1st 94 Alain Li

2nd 83 James Rayner

Section 565 - ADULT CHAMBER GROUP

1st 93 Capricornia Silver Band B

2nd 89 CQ Strings

3rd 88 All Seasons Piano Quartette

Section 539 - INSTRUMENTAL WOODWIND DUET/TRIO 15 & U/18 YEARS

1st 88 NRSHS Saxophone Trio

2nd 87.5 Felicity Dansie, Trent May

3rd 81 Ebony Lye, Cori Hartog

Section 510 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE OPEN

AYESHA HALL PERPETUAL TROPHY

1st 89 Angelina Hendrie

