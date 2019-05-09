Eisteddfod Results May 7 and 8
Tuesday, May 7
Section 572 - MODERN MUSIC SOLO UNDER 14 YEARS
1st 92 Alain Li
2nd 88 Brienna Wilkinson
3rd 87 Sophie Lucht
Section 538 - INSTRUMENTAL WOODWIND DUET/TRIO 13 & U/15 YEARS
1st 91 Alain Li, Christopher Illot. 2nd 86 Ella Vaughan, Chloe Hooton
3rd 85 Megan Adamski, Chad Willett
Section 506 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 10 & U/12 YEARS
1st 87 Sophia Harrison
2nd 86.5 Eliana King
3rd 86 Xan Medlin
Section 505 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 8 & U/10 YEARS
1st 89 Maggie Zhou
2nd 87 Dayyan Perkins
2nd 87 Nathaniel Xing Han
3rd 86 Benjamin Curry
Section 573 - MODERN MUSIC SOLO 14 & U/18 YEARS
1st 91 Aleisha Cesar
2nd 90 Isaac Graham
3rd 87 Eva Kerr
Section 522 - WOODWIND SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 89.5 Aleisha Cesar
2nd 87 Cori Hartog
3rd 85 Bailey Hartog
Section 509 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 93 Isaac Graham
Section 500 - CONCERTO U/18 YEARS
1st 95 Neeve Saw
2nd 94 Aleisha Cesar
3rd 92 Alain Li
3rd 92 James Vandeleur
Wednesday, May 8
Section 503 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE U/6 YEARS
1st 88 Ariana Curry
2nd 85 Annabelle Rayner
3rd 84 Reginald Heppell
Section 504 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 6 & U/8 YEARS
1st 86 Eloise Stewart
2nd 85 Edmund Rayner
Section 514 - SET VIOLIN SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 90 Cathleen Han
Section 571 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER SOLO 14 & U/18 YEARS
1st 93 Victor Churilov
2nd 90 Millicent Rayner
3rd 89 Aleisha Cesar
Section 516 - ANY OTHER ORCHESTRAL STRING INSTRUMENT U/12 YEARS
1st 90 Cooper Newell
2nd 88 Ruby Geddes
Section 524 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS SOLO U/12 YEARS
1st 90 Alastair McKenzie
2nd 88 Charlie Cran
3rd 87 James Rayner
Section 511 - SET VIOLIN SOLO U/10 YEARS
1st 87.5 Nathaniel Xing Han
2nd 87 Dayyan Perkins
3rd 86 Maggie Zhou
Section 536 - INSTRUMENTAL STRING DUET/TRIO 13 & UNDER 18 YEARS
1st 88 Minette Boyd, Brittany Hooton
2nd 86 Claire Cho, Amber Tobaine
3rd 84 Georgia Hood, Victoria Kerr
Section 523 - WOODWIND SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 92 Victor Churilov
2nd 90 Neeve Saw
3rd 89 Enya Lamattina
Section 527 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 89 James Vandeleur
2nd 83 Lachlan Moulds
3rd 82 Harrison Hooper
Section 526 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS SOLO 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 88 Harshitha Peddireddy
2nd 87 Millicent Rayner
3rd 82 Jeremy Lupton
Section 507 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 86 Susie Li
2nd 83 Brienna Wilkinson
3rd 82 Kaviya Vignarajah
Section 567 - ADULT BRASS/WOODWIND SOLO
1st 94 Alexia Lally
2nd 90 Kristy Richardson
Section 501 - BAROQUE SOLO U/14 YEARS
1st 94 Alain Li
2nd 83 James Rayner
Section 565 - ADULT CHAMBER GROUP
1st 93 Capricornia Silver Band B
2nd 89 CQ Strings
3rd 88 All Seasons Piano Quartette
Section 539 - INSTRUMENTAL WOODWIND DUET/TRIO 15 & U/18 YEARS
1st 88 NRSHS Saxophone Trio
2nd 87.5 Felicity Dansie, Trent May
3rd 81 Ebony Lye, Cori Hartog
Section 510 - VIOLIN SOLO OWN CHOICE OPEN
AYESHA HALL PERPETUAL TROPHY
1st 89 Angelina Hendrie