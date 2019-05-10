Eisteddfod results Thursday 9 May
FOR Amber Tobane, it's a familiar feeling to hold the Rockhampton Chamber Music Society Perpetual trophy.
That's because Rockhampton State High School has won it for four of the five years she's been playing piano with its chamber band.
The three-violin, viola and piano ensemble chose the piece Stormrider which Amber said was fast paced with great chords and a pretty melody.
They rehearsed for only two weeks during school lunch breaks.
Amber agreed with the adjudicator's message that playing chamber music is an excellent opportunity to learn to work together.
”It's a very valuable experience not only to participate but also to watch other competitors,” she said.
"You learn as much from then as you do from yourselves.”
Thursday, May 9th
Section 549 - CHAMBER MUSIC GROUP PRIMARY STUDENTS
1st 88 Glenmore State School
2nd 87 St Peter's Jade Chamber Group
3rd 85 Parkhurst State School Percussion Ensemble
Section 557 - RECORDER ENSEMBLE PRIMARY STUDENTS
1st 83 The Hall State School
Section 546 - RECORDER DUET/TRIO PRIMARY STUDENTS
1st 90 Neisha Lauga, Sam Loughnan, Emily Tweedy
2nd 89 Lacee Cox, Catherine Wiltshire
Section 532 - RECORDER SOLO PRIMARY STUDENTS
1st 90 Catherine Wiltshire
2nd 85 Sam Loughnan
3rd 80 Lacee Cox
Section 550 - CHAMBER MUSIC GROUP SECONDARY STUDENTS
1st 89 Rockhampton State High School
2nd 88.5 Rockhampton Grammar School
3rd 84 TCC Topaz String Quartet
Section 554 - WOODWIND/BRASS/PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE SECONDARY STUDENTS
1st 94 RGGS Wind Band
2nd 90 RGS Brass
3rd 86.5 RGS Percussion
Section 559 - STRING ORCHESTRA SECONDARY STUDENTS ( OPEN )
1st 84.5 Rockhampton Grammar School
2nd 84 Emmaus College
3rd 83.5 The Cathedral College
Section 552 - STRING ENSEMBLE SECONDARY STUDENTS
1st 91 Rockhampton Grammar School
2nd 88 Glenmore State High School
3rd 86 TCC Ensemble A
Section 556 - GUITAR ENSEMBLE SECONDARY STUDENTS
1st 94 TCC Guitar Ensemble
Section 562 - CONCERT BAND SECONDARY STUDENTS (OPEN )
1st 95 Rockhampton Grammar School
2nd 87 Emmaus College
3rd 86 NRSHS Concert Band