Eisteddfod results Thursday 9 May

Amber Tobane and Claire Cho represented Rockhampton State High School in accepting the Music Society trophy for secondary students chamber group Jann Houley

FOR Amber Tobane, it's a familiar feeling to hold the Rockhampton Chamber Music Society Perpetual trophy.

That's because Rockhampton State High School has won it for four of the five years she's been playing piano with its chamber band.

The three-violin, viola and piano ensemble chose the piece Stormrider which Amber said was fast paced with great chords and a pretty melody.

They rehearsed for only two weeks during school lunch breaks.

Amber agreed with the adjudicator's message that playing chamber music is an excellent opportunity to learn to work together.

”It's a very valuable experience not only to participate but also to watch other competitors,” she said.

"You learn as much from then as you do from yourselves.”

Thursday, May 9th

Section 549 - CHAMBER MUSIC GROUP PRIMARY STUDENTS

1st 88 Glenmore State School

2nd 87 St Peter's Jade Chamber Group

3rd 85 Parkhurst State School Percussion Ensemble

Section 557 - RECORDER ENSEMBLE PRIMARY STUDENTS

1st 83 The Hall State School

Section 546 - RECORDER DUET/TRIO PRIMARY STUDENTS

1st 90 Neisha Lauga, Sam Loughnan, Emily Tweedy

2nd 89 Lacee Cox, Catherine Wiltshire

Section 532 - RECORDER SOLO PRIMARY STUDENTS

1st 90 Catherine Wiltshire

2nd 85 Sam Loughnan

3rd 80 Lacee Cox

Section 550 - CHAMBER MUSIC GROUP SECONDARY STUDENTS

1st 89 Rockhampton State High School

2nd 88.5 Rockhampton Grammar School

3rd 84 TCC Topaz String Quartet

Section 554 - WOODWIND/BRASS/PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE SECONDARY STUDENTS

1st 94 RGGS Wind Band

2nd 90 RGS Brass

3rd 86.5 RGS Percussion

Section 559 - STRING ORCHESTRA SECONDARY STUDENTS ( OPEN )

1st 84.5 Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd 84 Emmaus College

3rd 83.5 The Cathedral College

Section 552 - STRING ENSEMBLE SECONDARY STUDENTS

1st 91 Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd 88 Glenmore State High School

3rd 86 TCC Ensemble A

Section 556 - GUITAR ENSEMBLE SECONDARY STUDENTS

1st 94 TCC Guitar Ensemble

Section 562 - CONCERT BAND SECONDARY STUDENTS (OPEN )

1st 95 Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd 87 Emmaus College

3rd 86 NRSHS Concert Band