Eisteddfod Results

Ulaani Bellette, Charlotte Donovan and Emily Way win the 13 yrs duo/trio Contempory/Free/Modern dance section at Rockhampton eisteddfod on Tuesday 14 May Jann Houley

This trio are so close they answered the Morning Bulletin's questions in unison.

That's the kind of closeness which won Ulaani, Charlotte and Emily the 13 years and over Contemporary Duo/Trio section during Tuesday's eisteddfod competition.

Although they go to different schools, the teenagers have all attended Beverley Prange Dance Centre together for more than 7 years.

Their teacher Miss Murphy helped them rehearse with their physical props in a Harlem-themed, 'homeless and hungry' piece.

"It was hard working with the crates at first but we got used to it,” they said.

The girls were very excited to celebrate their win, but they have another two sections together this week to prepare for.

This week's dance sections began Sunday as aggregate trophies for the instrumental sections were announced.

INSTRUMENTAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES

501 THIRKETTLE FAMILY TROPHY -Age Violin Solo & Set Violin Solo under 18 years

Isaac Graham

Sacred Heart Beginner Strings in Section 551 - String Ensemble Primary Students (Helene Jones Charity Trust) Jann Houley

502 AYESHA HALL TROPHY -Age Violin Solo, Set Violin Solo, Open Violin Solo under 18 years

Isaac Graham

503 DANIELLE BOTO TROPHY - Baroque and Concerto under 18 years

Alain Li

HIGHEST MARKS

504 ALAN N. BRAY MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY ( +R ) - Highest marks obtained in any violin solo section under 18 years

Isaac Graham

505 WILLIAMS FAMILY TROPHY - Highest marks obtained in any brass solo under 16 years

Alastair McKenzie

St Josephs Wandal in Section 551 - String Ensemble Primary Students (Helene Jones Charity Trust) Jann Houley

INSTRUMENTAL TROPHIES TO BE AWARDED BY THE ADJUDICATOR

PAUL STEER CUP - Most Promising Violinist under 18 years

Angelina Hendrie

506 MICHELLE ILOTT TROPHY - Most Promising Woodwind performer under 18 years

Victor Churilov

507 GREEN BROTHERS TROPHY - Most promising brass performer under 18 years.

James Vandeleur

ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS TO BE AWARDED BY THE ADJUDICATOR

508 RACHEL & MATTHEW WRIGHT AWARD - To be awarded to a Woodwind player under 14 years who shows promise

Alain Li

509 BOTO FAMILY TROPHY - To be awarded to a brass player under 18 years who shows promise

Millicent Rayner

510 SISTER KATHLEEN FANTON AWARD - Non-winning String player under 18 years

Dayyan Perkins

BURSARIES ( SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR )

ALAN N. BRAY MBE MEMORIAL BURSARY - Presented by the Fitzroy River Lions Club - Most promising String performer

Sophia Harrison

TREVOR HALL BURSARY - Most outstanding Violinist of the Eisteddfod

Isaac Graham

Friday, May 10th

Section 551 - STRING ENSEMBLE PRIMARY STUDENTS

1st 94 Taranganba State School

2nd 88 The Hall State School

3rd 87 St Anthony's Primary School

Section 558 - STRING ORCHESTRA PRIMARY STUDENTS

1st 87.5 Taranganba State School

2nd 87 Mt Archer State School

3rd 83 Combined Catholic Schools North Rockhampton/Yeppoon

Section 553 - WOODWIND/BRASS/PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE PRIMARY STUDENTS

1st 87 Waraburra State School

2nd 86.5 Parkhurst State School

3rd 86 Glenmore State School

3rd 86 Frenchville State School Percussion Ensemble

Section 561 - CONCERT BAND PRIMARY STUDENTS ENRILLMENT UNDER 400

1st 85 The Hall State School

Section 560 - CONCERT BAND PRIMARY STUDENTS ENROLMENT OVER 400

1st 87 Frenchville State School Senior Band

2nd 86 Taranganba State School Seniors

3rd 80 Frenchville State School Intermediate Band

1st 85 The Hall State School

Section 564 - SMALL JAZZ BAND SECONDARY STUDENTS ( OPEN )

1st 97 Rockhampton Grammar School

2nd 91 The Cathedral College

3rd 82 TCC Swinging Strings

Section 563 - STAGE BAND SECONDARY STUDENTS ( OPEN )

1st 96 RGS A

2nd 88 Emmaus College

3rd 84 RGS B

Sunday, May 12th

Section 94 - SONG AND DANCE OR CABARET GROUP UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 75 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 73 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing

3rd 72 Dance Star Studio

Section 44 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 80 Donta Whitham

2nd 78 Isabella O'Donnell

3rd 77.5 Charlotte Donovan

3rd 77.5 Peyton Cordell

Section 13 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) 15 YEARS AND OVER

1st 81 Keeley Tzoutzias

2nd 80 Madison Day

3rd 79 Gabby Reynolds

Section 15 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS

1st 76 Sienna Westcott

2nd 75 Aiden Johnstone

3rd 73 Tegan Westcott

Section 1 - TINY TOTS UNDER 6 YEARS (ANY DANCE) - RESTRICTED

1st 80 Penelope Moore

2nd 79 Ivy White

3rd 78 Nalina Whitney

Section 41 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS

1st 80 Tia Hicks

2nd 79 Sienna Westcott

3rd 78 Maddison Greenalsh

Section 4 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS

1st 80 Tillie Hungerford

2nd 79.5 Lila McGrath

2nd 79.5 Madeleine Trueman

3rd 79 Poppy Taylor

Section 42A - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS

1st 80 Tillie Hungerford

2nd 76 Katie King

3rd 75 Dakota Feeney

Section 90 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE GROUP 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 82 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 81 Beverley Prange Dance Centre

3rd 79 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing

Section 48A - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Lily Cooling

2nd 79 Saphron Davis

3rd 78 Heidi Austin-Bowen

Section 48B - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Eliza Eather

2nd 78 Dylan Itzstein

3rd 77 Emilia Heilig