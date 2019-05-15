Eisteddfod Results
This trio are so close they answered the Morning Bulletin's questions in unison.
That's the kind of closeness which won Ulaani, Charlotte and Emily the 13 years and over Contemporary Duo/Trio section during Tuesday's eisteddfod competition.
Although they go to different schools, the teenagers have all attended Beverley Prange Dance Centre together for more than 7 years.
Their teacher Miss Murphy helped them rehearse with their physical props in a Harlem-themed, 'homeless and hungry' piece.
"It was hard working with the crates at first but we got used to it,” they said.
The girls were very excited to celebrate their win, but they have another two sections together this week to prepare for.
This week's dance sections began Sunday as aggregate trophies for the instrumental sections were announced.
INSTRUMENTAL AGGREGATE TROPHIES
501 THIRKETTLE FAMILY TROPHY -Age Violin Solo & Set Violin Solo under 18 years
Isaac Graham
502 AYESHA HALL TROPHY -Age Violin Solo, Set Violin Solo, Open Violin Solo under 18 years
Isaac Graham
503 DANIELLE BOTO TROPHY - Baroque and Concerto under 18 years
Alain Li
HIGHEST MARKS
504 ALAN N. BRAY MEMORIAL PERPETUAL TROPHY ( +R ) - Highest marks obtained in any violin solo section under 18 years
Isaac Graham
505 WILLIAMS FAMILY TROPHY - Highest marks obtained in any brass solo under 16 years
Alastair McKenzie
INSTRUMENTAL TROPHIES TO BE AWARDED BY THE ADJUDICATOR
PAUL STEER CUP - Most Promising Violinist under 18 years
Angelina Hendrie
506 MICHELLE ILOTT TROPHY - Most Promising Woodwind performer under 18 years
Victor Churilov
507 GREEN BROTHERS TROPHY - Most promising brass performer under 18 years.
James Vandeleur
ENCOURAGEMENT AWARDS TO BE AWARDED BY THE ADJUDICATOR
508 RACHEL & MATTHEW WRIGHT AWARD - To be awarded to a Woodwind player under 14 years who shows promise
Alain Li
509 BOTO FAMILY TROPHY - To be awarded to a brass player under 18 years who shows promise
Millicent Rayner
510 SISTER KATHLEEN FANTON AWARD - Non-winning String player under 18 years
Dayyan Perkins
BURSARIES ( SELECTED BY THE ADJUDICATOR )
ALAN N. BRAY MBE MEMORIAL BURSARY - Presented by the Fitzroy River Lions Club - Most promising String performer
Sophia Harrison
TREVOR HALL BURSARY - Most outstanding Violinist of the Eisteddfod
Isaac Graham
Friday, May 10th
Section 551 - STRING ENSEMBLE PRIMARY STUDENTS
1st 94 Taranganba State School
2nd 88 The Hall State School
3rd 87 St Anthony's Primary School
Section 558 - STRING ORCHESTRA PRIMARY STUDENTS
1st 87.5 Taranganba State School
2nd 87 Mt Archer State School
3rd 83 Combined Catholic Schools North Rockhampton/Yeppoon
Section 553 - WOODWIND/BRASS/PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE PRIMARY STUDENTS
1st 87 Waraburra State School
2nd 86.5 Parkhurst State School
3rd 86 Glenmore State School
3rd 86 Frenchville State School Percussion Ensemble
Section 561 - CONCERT BAND PRIMARY STUDENTS ENRILLMENT UNDER 400
1st 85 The Hall State School
Section 560 - CONCERT BAND PRIMARY STUDENTS ENROLMENT OVER 400
1st 87 Frenchville State School Senior Band
2nd 86 Taranganba State School Seniors
3rd 80 Frenchville State School Intermediate Band
1st 85 The Hall State School
Section 564 - SMALL JAZZ BAND SECONDARY STUDENTS ( OPEN )
1st 97 Rockhampton Grammar School
2nd 91 The Cathedral College
3rd 82 TCC Swinging Strings
Section 563 - STAGE BAND SECONDARY STUDENTS ( OPEN )
1st 96 RGS A
2nd 88 Emmaus College
3rd 84 RGS B
Sunday, May 12th
Section 94 - SONG AND DANCE OR CABARET GROUP UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 75 Capricorn School of Dancing
2nd 73 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing
3rd 72 Dance Star Studio
Section 44 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS
1st 80 Donta Whitham
2nd 78 Isabella O'Donnell
3rd 77.5 Charlotte Donovan
3rd 77.5 Peyton Cordell
Section 13 - NATIONAL DANCE SOLO (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH AND IRISH) 15 YEARS AND OVER
1st 81 Keeley Tzoutzias
2nd 80 Madison Day
3rd 79 Gabby Reynolds
Section 15 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS
1st 76 Sienna Westcott
2nd 75 Aiden Johnstone
3rd 73 Tegan Westcott
Section 1 - TINY TOTS UNDER 6 YEARS (ANY DANCE) - RESTRICTED
1st 80 Penelope Moore
2nd 79 Ivy White
3rd 78 Nalina Whitney
Section 41 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 7 AND UNDER 9 YEARS
1st 80 Tia Hicks
2nd 79 Sienna Westcott
3rd 78 Maddison Greenalsh
Section 4 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS
1st 80 Tillie Hungerford
2nd 79.5 Lila McGrath
2nd 79.5 Madeleine Trueman
3rd 79 Poppy Taylor
Section 42A - MODERN JAZZ SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS
1st 80 Tillie Hungerford
2nd 76 Katie King
3rd 75 Dakota Feeney
Section 90 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE GROUP 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 82 Capricorn School of Dancing
2nd 81 Beverley Prange Dance Centre
3rd 79 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing
Section 48A - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 Lily Cooling
2nd 79 Saphron Davis
3rd 78 Heidi Austin-Bowen
Section 48B - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 80 Eliza Eather
2nd 78 Dylan Itzstein
3rd 77 Emilia Heilig