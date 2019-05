Eisteddfod Results

Lewis Jahnke in Section 40 - Modern Jazz Solo U7 yrs (Marilyn Feddersen trophy)

Lewis Jahnke in Section 40 - Modern Jazz Solo U7 yrs (Marilyn Feddersen trophy) Jann Houley

Wednesday, May 15th

Section 2 - CLASSICAL BALLET SOLO (NO POINTE) UNDER 7 YEARS

1st 77 Sienna Wilkings

2nd 76 Makailei Bath

3rd 75 Emily McGrath

Phoebe Neinert in Section 40 - Modern Jazz Solo U7 yrs (Marilyn Feddersen trophy) Jann Houley

Section 50 - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Paige Baker

2nd 79 Katie Webse

3rd 78.5 Hannah MacDonald

Section 72 - CLASSICAL BALLET IMPROVISATION 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Tahlia Doolan

2nd 79 Heather Maitland

3rd 77 Gabby Reynolds

Section 65 - MODERN JAZZ DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Madison Day, Keeley Tzoutzias, Paige Baker

2nd 76 Isabella O'Donnell, Ailia Dow

3rd 73 Dakota Lever, Holly Robertson

Section 91 - TAP GROUP UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 76 Dance Star Studio

3rd 75 Janelle's Academy of Dance

Section 24 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 82 Benedict Wright

2nd 79 Kaitlyn Parker

3rd 77 Fynn Moran

Section 71 - CLASSICAL BALLET IMPROVISATION 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 80 Dylan Itzstein

2nd 79 Ailia Dow

2nd 79 Lila McGrath

3rd 78 Kristy Larkin

Section 69 - CABARET DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS & OVER

1st 75 Isabella O'Donnell, Ailia Dow

2nd 74 Alicia Kyriazis, Victoria Waerner

Section 33 - WALTZ TAP SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS

1st 79 Lila McGrath

2nd 77 Tillie Hungerford

3rd 76 Nya Minto

Section 87 - MODERN JAZZ GROUP 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 82 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 79 Beverley Prange Dance Centre

3rd 78 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

Section 17 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 81 Eliza Eather

2nd 73 Erica Westcott

3rd 78 Lily Cooling

Section 49A - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 81.5 Kirby Richardson

2nd 81 Donta Whitham

3rd 78 Heather Maitland

3rd 78 Josie Saunders

Section 36 - WALTZ TAP SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Jessica Bock

2nd 79 Mitchell Westcott

3rd 78 Alexys Minns