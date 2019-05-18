Eisteddfod results

Sienna Westcott wins the Tap Improvisation U10 trophy her brother Mitchell won in 2012.

The siblings study at Janelle's Academy of Dance.

Sienna says Mitchell is a good brother "sometimes” because he buys her toys.

Mitchell will compete in Tap Champ and Tap Improv this weekend.

Thursday 16 May

Section 40 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO UNDER 7 YEARS

1st 78.5 Lewis Jahnke

2nd 78 Paislee Coben

3rd 77 Makailei Bath

Section 19 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER

1st 79 Keeley Tzoutzias

2nd 78 Alexys Minns

3rd 77.5 Katie Webse

Section 73 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 78 Sienna Westcott

2nd 77 Zayde Martin

2nd 77 Sierra Cheviot

3rd 76 Katie Tully

Section 14 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO UNDER 7 YEARS

1st 79 Paislee Coben

2nd 78 Sienna Wilkings

3rd 77 Blossom Nelson

Section 62 - TAP DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 79 Madison Day, Keeley Tzoutzias, Paige Baker

2nd 77 Mitchell Westcott, Mercedes O'bree

Section 20 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO UNDER 7 YEARS

1st 80 Blossom Nelson

2nd 79 Lewis Jahnke

3rd 77 Isla Newsome

Section 83 - NATIONAL GROUP (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH OR IRISH) 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 78 Janelle's Academy of Dance

Section 35 - WALTZ TAP SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 80 Kirby Richardson

2nd 79 Tahlia Doolan

3rd 78 Kate Alexander

Section 70 - CLASSICAL BALLET IMPROVISATION UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 77 Sienna Westcott

2nd 76.5 Zayde Martin

2nd 76.5 Sierra Cheviot

3rd 76 Demi Minns

Section 16 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS

1st 80 Lila McGrath

2nd 79 Tillie Hungerford

3rd 77 Poppy Taylor

Section 49B - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS

1st 80 Peyton Cordell

2nd 78.5 Isabella O'Donnell

3rd 78 Emily Way

Section 82 - NATIONAL GROUP (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH OR IRISH) UNDER 10 YEARS

1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing

Section 81 - CLASSICAL BALLET GROUP 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing

2nd 79 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

3rd 78 Capricorn School of Dancing

Section 95 - SONG AND DANCE OR CABARET GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 79 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

2nd 78 Capricorn School of Dancing

3rd 77 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing

Section 31 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 15 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Paige Baker

2nd 79 Jessica Bock

3rd 78 Mitchell Westcott

Section 34 - WALTZ TAP SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS

1st 78 Emilia Heilig

2nd 77.5 Kristy Larkin

3rd 77 Dylan Itzstein

Section 25 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER

1st 81 Hanna Bourke

2nd 78 Madison Day

3rd 77.5 Alicia Kyriazis

Section 84 - NATIONAL GROUP (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH OR IRISH) 13 YEARS AND OVER

1st 80 Capricorn School of Dancing

2nd 79.5 Beverley Prange Dance Centre A

3rd 79 Beverley Prange Dance Centre B