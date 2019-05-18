Eisteddfod results
Sienna Westcott won the Tap Improvisation U10 trophy her brother Mitchell won in 2012.
The siblings study at Janelle's Academy of Dance.
Sienna says Mitchell is a good brother "sometimes” because he buys her toys.
Mitchell will compete in Tap Champ and Tap Improv this weekend.
Thursday 16 May
Section 40 - MODERN JAZZ SOLO UNDER 7 YEARS
1st 78.5 Lewis Jahnke
2nd 78 Paislee Coben
3rd 77 Makailei Bath
Section 19 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER
1st 79 Keeley Tzoutzias
2nd 78 Alexys Minns
3rd 77.5 Katie Webse
Section 73 - JAZZ IMPROVISATION UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 78 Sienna Westcott
2nd 77 Zayde Martin
2nd 77 Sierra Cheviot
3rd 76 Katie Tully
Section 14 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO UNDER 7 YEARS
1st 79 Paislee Coben
2nd 78 Sienna Wilkings
3rd 77 Blossom Nelson
Section 62 - TAP DUO/TRIO 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 79 Madison Day, Keeley Tzoutzias, Paige Baker
2nd 77 Mitchell Westcott, Mercedes O'bree
Section 20 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO UNDER 7 YEARS
1st 80 Blossom Nelson
2nd 79 Lewis Jahnke
3rd 77 Isla Newsome
Section 83 - NATIONAL GROUP (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH OR IRISH) 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing
2nd 78 Janelle's Academy of Dance
Section 35 - WALTZ TAP SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS
1st 80 Kirby Richardson
2nd 79 Tahlia Doolan
3rd 78 Kate Alexander
Section 70 - CLASSICAL BALLET IMPROVISATION UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 77 Sienna Westcott
2nd 76.5 Zayde Martin
2nd 76.5 Sierra Cheviot
3rd 76 Demi Minns
Section 16 - DEMI-CHARACTER OR CHARACTER SOLO 9 AND UNDER 11 YEARS
1st 80 Lila McGrath
2nd 79 Tillie Hungerford
3rd 77 Poppy Taylor
Section 49B - CONTEMPORARY/FREE MOVEMENT/MODERN EXPRESSIVE SOLO 13 AND UNDER 15 YEARS
1st 80 Peyton Cordell
2nd 78.5 Isabella O'Donnell
3rd 78 Emily Way
Section 82 - NATIONAL GROUP (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH OR IRISH) UNDER 10 YEARS
1st 79 Capricorn School of Dancing
Section 81 - CLASSICAL BALLET GROUP 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 80 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing
2nd 79 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
3rd 78 Capricorn School of Dancing
Section 95 - SONG AND DANCE OR CABARET GROUP 10 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 79 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
2nd 78 Capricorn School of Dancing
3rd 77 Rockhampton Academy of Dancing
Section 31 - TAP SOLO (WALTZ EXCLUDED) 15 YEARS AND OVER
1st 80 Paige Baker
2nd 79 Jessica Bock
3rd 78 Mitchell Westcott
Section 34 - WALTZ TAP SOLO 11 AND UNDER 13 YEARS
1st 78 Emilia Heilig
2nd 77.5 Kristy Larkin
3rd 77 Dylan Itzstein
Section 25 - SONG AND DANCE SOLO 15 YEARS AND OVER
1st 81 Hanna Bourke
2nd 78 Madison Day
3rd 77.5 Alicia Kyriazis
Section 84 - NATIONAL GROUP (EXCLUDING SCOTTISH OR IRISH) 13 YEARS AND OVER
1st 80 Capricorn School of Dancing
2nd 79.5 Beverley Prange Dance Centre A
3rd 79 Beverley Prange Dance Centre B